Kingsley Obiekwu: 1996 Olympic football Gold medallist say im become commercial bus driver to feed im family

12 minutes wey don pass

Twenty-five years after im win gold for Nigeria for Olympics, ex-footballer Kingsley Obiekwu don share why im choose to become commercial bus driver to support im family.

Obiekwu tori of how im bin dey drive bus for Enugu surface recently for social media afta one Nigerian spot am.Di tori of di former Super Eagles player come begin spread, e even make current Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa donate two million naira ($4,890) to Obiekwu.

Obiekwu tok say im failure to complete im education as young man bin see am miss out on opportunities.

"Afta I retire from football for 2004 and finish my coaching course for UK , I return to Nigeria for 2008, but no Premier League Club accept me, dem tok say dem no know me well as coach.

"Na one of my friend na im offer me opportunity to coach im grassroots football Academy, I work wit dem till 2012, we represent Enugu state for National Federation Cup two times, we win Enugu State League two times too and many oda championships.

"I dey earn 50,000 naira [$120] for my current job as coach with amateur football club, I get family, four of my children dey university, my last pikin dey primary school, di pay no dey enough.

"Instead of me to fold my hand dey complain, I say make I use my car begin drive motor to get small money to support my family, na so I take become commercial bus driver."

Obiekwu tank Musa for im gift: "I tank Ahmed Musa and all Nigerians home and abroad wey don support me dis period,I dey feel honoured say Nigerians rememba dia heroes."

How Ahmed Musa respond

Captain of Nigeria Super Eagles Ahmed Musa wey dash Kingsley Obiekwu two million Naira narrate to BBC Pidgin say e just dey scroll social media na im e see one programme by Brila FM and dem dey tok about sometin like dat. Di next day e enta Facebook e come see story about Obiekwu.

"I shout wow, na im I quickly reach out to our media men come ask for im number.

"I do am sake of say e story dey a little bit painful, we no go fit judge anybody, na so life be, I decide to do am on my own" e tok.

"I don dey in dia shoe before, I grow up wit nothing, nothing to go out wit, we go try to get support from pipo before we fit see food chop, no be new tin, I don dey dia and know exactly how dem dey feel, I learn to give from my mama, now wey God don bless me, I like to help pipo but I no dey like to tok about am".

E advise young ones on how to manage dia finances now.

"Make young footballers try forget about di money wey clubs dey pay dem now, sake of say life dey afta football career, afta your career na dat time uou go manage wetin you get, becos dat time f you no invest you no go get anytin by month end, no salary no bonus from anywia"

"Make di young ones learn from our old Ex-players, di situation wey dem dey now, dem bin no tink to invest back home"

"Forget about big cars, lifestyle, designer wears, wen you retire na dia life start.

Who be Kingsley Obiekwu?

Di former Super Eagles player come from Ibuzor in Delta State, southern Nigeria

Im school for Agbaneme Primary school, Enugu and Union Secondary School Ogunanu.

Obiekwu don play football for Udoji United for Enugu and im dey part of Nigeria team wey win Atlanta 1996 Football Gold medal.

Im bin sign for "Go ahead Eagles" for Holland for 1995 and e play for three and half seasons.

"I no renew my contract becos dem discover say I get medical issues (Enlargement of di Heart)," Kingsley tell BBC Pidgin.

"I fit still play football but I go dey tire quick quick na di implication be dat, so dem offer small money for di new contract but e too small so I no gree sign.

"My medical condition only limit my career, e no allow me reach my peak".

Im be part of di Super Eagles wey suppose go France 1998 FIFA World Cup but e come get knee injury.

E later join Al Ahly Club for Dubai, United Arab Emirates and play for dia Premier League between 1999-2000 season.

E don also play fo Al-Masry Football Club for Egypt from 2000-2001 season and e also play for seven-time Nigeria Professional football league Champions Enugu Rangers 2003

For 2004 e play for defunct Dolphins Football Club of Port Harcourt before im retire from football for 2004 after im contract end wit Dolphins.

Afta retirement e travel go United Kingdom, spend four years for coaching school and get Certificate. E return to Nigeria come start im coaching career for 2008.

E don coach clubs like Enugu Rangers for 2014, FC Ifeanyi Ubah for 2015, 2017-2019 as one of dia assistant coaches.