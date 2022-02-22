Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte: 'Bodysnatcher' don sign fight contract for April

30 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Tyson Fury neva fight for UK since August 2018

British professional boxer, Dillian Whyte don sign one contract to fight WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury just hours before di deadline.

Whyte wey hold di WBC Interim title afta one rematch win ova Alexander Povetkin, go challenge Fury for di right to be WBC heavyweight champion.

Di 33-year-old bin get until Tuesday evening to sign di contract but e spend di weekend and Monday dey negotiate details of di deal.

Fury don enta social media to react to Whyte signing to fight wit am.

"Dillian Whyte sign im contract for $8m, wat a surprise," e tok.

Fury add say: "Di man don sign for di biggest money e go ever make for im life."

Di fight dey expected to take place on 23 April, maybe for di Wembley Stadium.

One final outstanding issue between Fury and Whyte still dey wey dem go settle before dem make official announcement.

Fury v Whyte

Whyte na one major challenger to Fury WBC belt and bin don dey wait for years for opportunity to hold di world title as di WBC number-one-ranked contender.

Afta plenty discussions between both teams no yield any result, Frank Warren' Queensberry Promotions win di purse bids for January wit $41m (£30m) bid, e beat Whyte promoter Eddie Hearn wey be di only oda bidder.

33-year-old Fury go now receive 80%, around £20m, of di purse and Whyte di remaining 20%.

Whyte don dey push for a bigger split of di purse bid but di £5.6m e dey guaranteed to receive go be di biggest payday of im career to date. Anoda £3.1m dey on ground for di winner.

Fury neva fight for UK since August 2018 wen e beat Francesco Pianeta. E don fight well-well for US since e sign one promotional deal wit Bob Arum Top Rank.

Whyte don build correct reputation for UK wit just two defeats on im record. Some pipo bin suggest say im decision to delay di signing of di contract na attempt to unsettle Fury, but di 'Gypsy King' say notin like dat happun.

E joke say: "My head dey pain me from all di mind games Dillian Whyte don dey play on me. Oh my god. I dey so sore I no know weda I dey come or I dey go, my training camp na mess."

Fury, wey dey unbeaten in im pro career wit 31 wins and one draw go now need seek boxing licence from di British Boxing Board of Control.

Press conference wey go officially announce di fight fit happun as early as Wednesday.