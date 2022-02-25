Stade de France: UEFA Champions League final comot from Russia for Ukraine provocations

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Gazprom Arena wia di Champions League finals suppose hold S

Stade de France for Paris naim go host di 2022 UEFA Champions League final.

Dis dey happun afta UEFA remove di final from Russia sake of how Russia take invade Ukraine wey dey cause katakata now.

Di ogbonge Champions League final suppose hold for St. Petersburg on May 28, but afta Emergency meeting on Friday, UEFA confam say Gazprom Arena no go host di final again.

UEFA tell French President Emmanuel Macron "thank you" for im special support and commitment to allow dem cari di Champions league final go France for dis time of "unparalleled crisis".

"Togeda wit di French goment UEFA go fully support multi-stakeholder efforts to ensure say we provide rescue for football players and dia families for Ukraine wey dey face serious human suffering, destruction and displacement.

UEFA don change Champions league final venue before?

Dis no be di first time UEFA dey change venue of di Champions League final.

For 2020 UEFA change am from Istanbul for Turkey to Lisbon for Portugal sake of di Coronavirus pandemic.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Champions League trophy

Turkey suppose host am last year again but dem move am again to Porto for Portugal because of di pandemic again.

Na di third time wey UEFA dey change venue of di Champions League final but dis one na sake of di katakata wey dey happun for Ukraine sake of Russia.

How Russia take di news?

Sports pipo and politicians for Russia don criticize di decision to remove di final from St Petersburg.

Russia Football Union President(RFU) Alexander Dyukov wey dey serve for UEFA Executive Committee say "e no go fit support di move"

" We believe say dem make di decision based on political reasons . Di RFU dey always obey di principles of "sport is out of politics" e tok

Tok-tok pesin for Kremlin Dmitry Peskov add say " e dey shameful say dem take dis kain decision, St Petersburg for give dem beta conditions to hold di football festival"

United Kingdom Culture Sectetary Nadine Dorries happy wit di " decisive action" wey UEFA take.

" Make we no allow Russia to exploit sporting and cultural events for di world stage to make dia unprovoked, premeditated and needless attack against a sovereign democratic state legal"

Wia Russia and Ukraine clubs go play dis matches?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Spartak na di remaining Russia team for di Uefa completitiin

For di meeting on Friday UEFA order all Russia and Ukraine clubs and national teams to play dia home and away matches for neutral region.

Spartak Moscow naim remain for UEFA competition and dem get match against RB Leipzig for di Round of 16 for di Europa league.

All di clubs for Russian and Ukraine go dey play for neutral ground till further notice.

"Di Russia Football Union say dem no support di decision, say e violate di sports principle and also infringe on di interest of players, coaches and fans" Dyukov tok.

Russia and Ukraine dey scheduled to play 2022 men's FIFA World Cup play offs matches for March. But FIFA say dem sey monitor di situation.

Russia suppose host Poland for Moscow on March 24 and Ukraine suppose travel to Scotland on di same day.

Oda sports wey dis katakata don affect

Formula say e dey impossible to hold di Russian Grand Prix for September and dem don cancel di event.

Manchester United don end dia sponsorship deal wit di national Airline of Russia Aeroflot.