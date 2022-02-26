Roman Abramovich: Why Russian billionaire Chelsea owner hand over control of di club

26 February 2022

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich worth £9.3billion as at 2018.

Russian billionaire Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich don hand over di control of Chelsea Football Club.

Abramovich say im dey "give trustees of Chelsea's charitable foundation di stewardship and care" of di club.

Dis decision dey come a day before Chelsea play Liverpool for di League Cup final.

Chelsea and Liverpool go Kwanta for di final of di Carabao Cup

E go shelle for Wembley stadium on Sunday.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, For 2018 Roman Abramovich bin dey force to watch im club FA cup final from Russia

Abramovich for statement say "I don always take decisions wit di club best interest at heart".

"I remain committed to dis values."

Roman Abramovich don dey face fresh focus on im activities.

Di move dey in di middle of Ukraine invasion by Russia.

Earlier in di week, UK Labour Party Chris Bryant tell members of parliament say im get a leaked Home Office document wey suggest make Abramovich no dey able to base himself in di UK.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Abramovich don be owner of Chelsea since 2003.

Di Russian billionaire statement continue:

"Dat na why I dey today give trustees of Chelsea charitable Foundation di stewardship and care of Chelsea FC.

"I believe say currently na dem dey in di best position to look after di interests of di club, players, staff, and fans."

UK on Thursday announce di "largest and most severe package of economic punishment wey Russia don ever see".

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announce di sanctions afta Kremlin invasion of Ukraine.

Di prime minister tell di Members of Parliaments say all di assets for Russian major banks go dey frozen.

Britain dey target more dan 100 individuals and entities.