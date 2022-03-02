Russia-Ukraine war: Wetin Abramovich future be for Chelsea?

52 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

One Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss don tell tori pipo, Blick say Roman Abramovich don offer am di chance to buy Chelsea football club.

E say di Russian billionaire "wan offload Chelsea sharp-sharp" afta dem threaten am with sanctions for Parliament.

Wyss bin also tok say, "I and three oda pipo bin get di offer to buy Chelsea. Abramovich dey try sell all im villas for England and also wan comot Chelsea from in hand sharp-sharp."

Abramovich bin hand ova "stewardship and care" of di club give dia foundation trustees afta Russian invasion of Ukraine last month.

Howeva neither Chelsea or Abramovich don ansa di clams by di 86 year old Wyss.

Dis na even as di club don tok before say e no dey for sale.

Wetin don happun for Chelsea since Abramovich buy am

Abramovich buy di club for 2003 for £140m, e don borrow di club pass £1.5bn wey don held di club wella.

Chelsea don win all di trophies wey dem fit win under di Russian reign.

Dem include:

two Champions League

Five Premier League

Five FA Cups

two Europa League

three League cups

di 2021 Uefa Super Cup

club World Cup

Week of wahala for Chelsea

24 February: Russia President Vladmir Putin bin launch military invasion enta Ukraine.

25 February: Labour Chris Bryant tell MPs say make di UK goment comot Chelsea from Roman Abramovich and seize im asset say im get hand for wuru-wuru.

26 February: Abramovich announce say e dey handover "stewardship and care" for Chelsea give dia charitable foundation.

27 February: Foundation members dey question weda dem fit run di cluub under Charity Commission rules. Che;sea beat Liverpool 11-10 on Penalities for League Club Finals.

28 February: Abramovich collect request from Ukraine to support dem to fit reach "peaceful resolution" with Russia.

1 March: Di Charity Commission say e dey "find information" from Chelsea afta dem give di club control for im charity foundation.