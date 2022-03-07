Man Utd news: Five times Manchester United don suffer embarrassing defeats for dia history

35 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, EPA

Pipo stiil dey to tok about Sunday match wia Manchester United suffer 4-1 to dia local neighbours Manchester City.

Dis last defeat mean say United don comot from di English Premier League top four at di moment since Arsenal win dia match against Watford.

As United fans across di world dey discuss wetin dey happun to dia club and how dem go take epp dia season, check out some of di most embarrassing defeats wey di Red Devils don endure for dia history including di 6-1 wey dem suffer for di same City hand few years ago.

Newcastle 5 Manchester United 0 (1996)

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Newcastle United fans dey rate dis result as one of di best for dia history afta dem secure 5-0 win over United for St James stadium.

Dat year, Newcastle dey among di teams wey bin dey try finish as champions and goals from David Ginola, Alan Shearer, Les Ferdinand, Darren Peacock and Phillipe Albert make am unforgettable day for di team from Manchester.

Chelsea 5 Manchester United 0 (1999)

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Dis match happun four years before Roman Abramovich become Chelsea owner and na match wey Chelsea fans dey always use yab United fans.

Gus Poyet and Chris Sutton na dem run show for Chlesea dat day putting di Blues 2-0 up before half time, second half red card to Nicky Butt no help United cause before additional 3 goals enta dia net dat day to make am 5-0 for Stamford Bridge.

Manchester United 1 Manchester City 6 (2011)

Dis na one of di most popular among Red Devils biggest defeats not only because e happun for dia home Old Trafford, but also because City striker Mario Balotelli wey dey very popular at di time show im ‘Why always me’ T Shirt afta e score.

Na time wey City become heavyweights for England and dis na di first time wey United go concede six goals at home for premier league.

Manchester United 0 Liverpool 5 (2021)

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Dis one happun last year wen former United manager Ole Solksjaer bin dey under serious pressure over performances.

Football lovers go remember dis game as di ‘Mo Salah show’ afta e score three out of di five goals to dismantle dia northwest rivals inside Old Trafford.

Fulham 3 Manchester United 0 (1999)

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Dis result bad for United fans not only because say dia club dey many times bigger dan Fulham wey most of di times dey try fight relegation from EPL but because Danny Murphy wey bin dey play for Liverpool before score and win man of di match for di game.