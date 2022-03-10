Transfer market: Ronaldo, Lewandowski, Dybala, Coutinho and Philips - What next for dem

35 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

37 year old Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo don meet im agent Jorge Mendes to discuss im future. (Sun)

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski dey attract interest from Manchester United (Bild- Germany)

Aston Villa Coach dey interested in signing Phillipe midfielder Coutinho permanently but di club need to cough out €40m and also di player go need reduce im £480,000 weekly salary (Telegraph)

Also di same Aston Villa dey interested in Kevin Philips of Leeds United in case di club fall into relegation, some oda clubs don also show interest (Athletic)

Juventus dey think of to increase striker Paulo Dybala contract for di club and also to bring back midfielder Paul Pogba wey dem sell to Manchester United for 2016 ( Tuttosport Italy)

Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel tell im defender Andreas Christensen to forget about move to Barcelona and remain for Stamford Bridge (Mirror)

Luke Shaw dey contemplate adding more years to im Manchester United career (90min)

Arsenal dey plan to buy two strikers and a midfielder at the end of season for di revamping wey dem wan do for di club (Standard)

Sevilla don increase amount to be paid for dia player Diego Carlos to €80m na Newcastle bin wan buy the player for January transfer window but di deal collapse oda clubs also dey interested. (Footmecarto France)

E dey possible say Spanish La Liga player Bryan Gill go continue im stint with Valencia as di club don show interest to keep am. (Star)