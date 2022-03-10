Abramovich: Chelsea no go fit sign players for now or sell match tickets

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

After Thursday announcement of sanctions on Chelsea owner, Roman Abramovich by di UK goment di club effectively dey face transfer ban.

Abramovich dey among di seven ogbonge pipo wey UK sama fresh sanctions sake of Russia invasion of Ukraine.

Di Russian attempt to sell Chelsea now dey on hold. Im bin put di European champions up for sale after UK Parliament bin raise threat of sanctions.

Freezing of Abramovich's assets,wey include Chelsea, mean say di club no go fit sell match tickets.

Di intention of di move na to stop Abramovich from making money from Chelsea.

Which part of Chelsea operations di sanctions affect

Dis sanctions also affect di club on transfers as Chelsea go also dey unable to buy or sell players, or offer new contracts, while di sanctions dey for Abramovich head. But Chelsea players wey dey on loan for other clubs go dey able to continue to play for those clubs.

Season-ticket holders fit still attend games wey dem already don buy tickets but di club no go fit sell any more tickets.

Di London club merchandise shop don close.

Di government say dem dey open to consider further addition to di special licence which go allow dem to sell di club.

But for dat to happen, Abramovich - one of Russia richest pipo wey many believe say dey close to Russian President Vladimir Putin - go receive no funds.

Chelsea for dia response say dem "intend to engage in discussions" wit di government and go seek amendments to di special licence to "allow di club to operate as normal as possible".

Chelsea go fit renew players contracts?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

As tins be now, Chelsea no go fit offer new contracts to players.

So di futures of Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and skipper Cesar Azpilicueta wey dia contracts go expire for June no dey certain.

Dem no go fit turn di loan of Saul Niguez into permanent deal.

Chelsea no go fit sell di plenty players wey dem get on loan, including Armando Broja, wey don impress for Southampton.