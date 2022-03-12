Man United vs Tottenham prediction: Team news and kick-off time as top four chase heat up

Wit 10 matchdays remaining before di 2021/22 Premier League season go end, di hunt for who go finish for top four position don dey tie wrapper.

Di first four teams for di Premier League table come di end of di season go qualify for next year Uefa Champions League group stage.

As winning di title no longer dey realistically possible, both Manchester United and Tottenham go try to close in on di final Champions League spot wen dem meet later today for Old Trafford.

United wey currently dey fifth for table need a win to climb above Arsenal wey currently occupy fourth spot, even though di Red Devils don play four more games dan di gunners.

Di match carry extra top-four significance as Tottenham - wey dey two points behind United with two games in hand afta dia 5-0 thrashing of Everton on Monday - fit overtake Man United if dem win today.

Di match go kick-off by 18:30 (WAT) and we go bring you live-text update of di match.

Team news

Ronaldo bin miss Man United 4-1 defeat to Man City last week

Manchester United coach Ralph Rangnick on Friday say Cristiano Ronaldo dey fit afta im miss di Manchester derby defeat last weekend, while Raphael Varane and Edinson Cavani also dey set to return. Luke Shaw still dey out, however, Scott McTominay na major doubt.

For Tottenham, Ryan Sessegnon dey out for several weeks afta im suffer hamstring injury while Oliver Skipp remain out with groin problem. Japhet Tanganga alsogo miss di match.

Prediction

United just no fit shake off dia inconsistency at di moment and e show a lot about di mentality of their players. Manchester City no just overplay dem after di break, dem lose any competitive edge wey dem bin get.

Dis Tottenham team no dey known for performing every week either, so I dey a little bit concerned say I dey back dem to go to Old Trafford and win.

We know Spurs sabi dey shaky but di form of Harry Kane and Son Heung-min at di moment make me tink dem go cause United all sorts of problems, if dem get any sort of supply.