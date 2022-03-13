Arsenal vs Leicester City prediction: Arteta look to return to fourth place as Arsenal play Leicester for Emirates

Arsenal go hope to return to occupying fourth position for di Premier League wen dem play host to Leicester City for Emirates stadium.

Dis go only happun if dem beat di Foxes on Sunday by 17:30 (WAT).

Di Gunners currently dey fifth position, two points behind Manchester United wey defeat Tottenham 3-2 on Saturday.

Cristiano Ronaldo score hat-trick to help di Red Devils overcome di determined Tottenham for Old Trafford.

Meanwhile a win for Leicester City go see dem climb into di top half of di table if oda matches later today favour dem.

Arsenal vs Leicester city match preview

Emile Smith Rowe, wey be Arsenal leading goalscorer go return for dis weekend game afta e bin test positive for Covid-19 last week.

But e neva dey certain weda Takehiro Tomiyasu go play even though e don return to training afta e bin sustain calf injury.

Also, Leicester Ricardo Pereira and Papy Mendy wey bin get injury fit return to play.

But dia top striker Jamie Vardy go miss di match sake of knee problem e get.

Arsenal vs Leicester city Head to head

Arsenal don win eight of dia past 10 games for Premier League and e don give dem 25 points.

Di Gunners fit become di first team to win five consecutive Premier League matches by one one-goal margin since Birmingham City for November and December 2009.

Mikel Arteta side don score 22 Premier League goals by players wey dey 21-years or under dis season.

Meanwhile, Leicester don get back-to-back win for dia league matches for just di second time dis season and dem also record back-to-back clean sheets for di first time in 13 months.

Na dia win over Burnley end dia poor form afta dem lose four straight league games.

Arsenal vs Leicester city prediction

According to Mark Lawrenson wey be BBC football expert, oda teams wey dey chase di forth position for EPL don lose points but na only Arsenal don dey consistent becos dem dey win.

E be like say happiness dey dia dressing room even as dia former captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang comot for di club for January.

Also, Leicester don win dia last two league games wey don boost dia confidence but di absence of Jamie Vardy sake of injury still dey affect dem.