Transfer rumours: Suarez, Kane, Lukaku, Haaland, Salah, Pochettino

22 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard dey monitor Atletico Madrid Uruguay striker Luis Suarez, 35, wit di prospect of making im move dis summer. (Athletic - subscription)

Manchester United dey consider fresh summer move for Tottenham 28-year-old England striker Harry Kane. (Mirror)

Lionel Messi papa and agent Jorge don call Barcelona to discuss weda di 34-year-old Argentina forward fit return after im leave last summer for Paris St-Germain. (90min)

Barcelona go consider move for Chelsea Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, 28, if dem no fit sign Borussia Dortmund Norway forward Erling Braut Haaland dis summer. (AS via Star)

Barcelona manager Xavi dey keen on di all round ability wey Liverpool Egypt striker Mohamed Salah, 29, go add to im side. (AS - in Spanish)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Tottenham boss Antonio Conte dey nine-man shortlist for di Paris St-Germain job if Mauricio Pochettino chop sack. (L'Equipe via Mail)

AC Milan believe Lille Dutch defender Sven Botman, 22, and Portugal midfielder Renato Sanches, 24, go sign for dem imminently. (90 Min)

Liverpool no go sell or loan Ireland goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, 23, during di summer transfer window despite interest from Premier League clubs. (Sun)

Manchester City dey set to join Real Madrid and Manchester United in di race to sign Bayern Munich Poland striker Robert Lewandowski, 33, if im dey available in di summer. (Fichajes - in Spanish)

Leeds United Brazil forward Raphinha, 25, dey enta Barcelona and Manchester United eye. (Football Transfers)

Liverpool also dey interested in Leeds' Raphinha. (Fabrizio Romano)

Liverpool dey close in on di signing of Scottish 16-year-old full-back and winger Ben Doak from Celtic. (Athletic)

Fiorentina dey in talks with Arsenal over permanent deal for 26-year-old Uruguay midfielder Lucas Torreira, wey dey on loan. (Fabrizio Romano)

Benfica dey eye Paris St-Germain 34-year-old Argentina forward Angel di Maria. (Record - in Portuguese)

Lazio Albania goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha, 26, na target for Premier League clubs. (Calciomercato - in Italian)

Real Madrid 25-year-old Spain midfielder Dani Ceballos, wey spend time on loan for Arsenal between 2019 and 2021, dey face uncertain future for Bernabeu. (AS - in Spanish)