UEFA Champions League today: 2021/2022 UEFA Quarter-finals, Europa League draws

Wia dis foto come from, Richard Juilliart - UEFA

Chelsea, Uefa Champions League defending champions, go face 13-time winners Real Madrid for di quarter-finals.

Wit di Blues dey face now, dis match go easy for dem? Na di question pipo dey ask.

Manchester City wey neva win di Champions League title before go play Spanish two time finalists Atletico Madrid for di last eight.

Liverpool go kwanta wit Portuguese team Benfica while German giants Bayern Munich jam last year Europa Cup winners Villareal, inside di last quarter-finals.

Uefa fixtures: Wen di matches go happen and wia?

As usual dem go play di matches on home and away basis.

Di first leg go happun on 5th and 6th of April, 2022 while di second leg go happun on di 12th and 13th of April, 2022.

For di Semi-finals fixtures di first legs of Uefa champions league go happun between 26-27 April, while di second legs go hold on 3rd and 4th of May.

Di Stade de France for Paris go host di final on Saturday, 28 May afta UEFA remove am from St Petersburg sake of Russia invasion of Ukraine.

Uefa champions league results: How di competition dey go

Wit evri matchday di League di become tighter , wit plenti drama and tension.

Di question now na who go pick di semi final tickets.

Di winner of di Chelsea v Real Madrid match go face di winner of di Atletico Madrid and Manchester City tie.

While Benfica or Liverpool go play either Villarreal or Bayern Munich.

Wetin we call dis foto, Chelsea beat Manchester City inside last season's Champions League final in Porto and the pair could be drawn together in the quarter-finals

UEFA Champions League today: Wetin dis draws mean?

Dis draws mean say Chelsea go face dia former coach Carlo Ancelotti, wey win di Premier League and FA Cup double during im two-year spell wit Chelsea for Stamford Bridge between 2009 and 2011.

Di Italian na only one of di three managers wey don win di Champions League three times, including wit Real Madrid for 2014.

Chelsea and Real also meet again for di semi-final stage last season, Thomas Tuchel side win dem 3-1 on aggregate before dem beat Manchester City for di final.

Chelsea neva lose for dia past five meetings wit Real Madrid.

Atletico Madrid get chance to complete a Manchester double afta dem put dem against Pep Guardiola's City, as Diego Simeone side don beat Manchester United 2-1 on aggregate for di quarter-finals before.

Dis na di first competitive meeting between dem for European competition, Manchester city dey find dia first Champions League title.

Meanwhile Liverpool don play Portuguese giants Benfica 10 times for Europe, most current one na 5-3 aggregate win for di Europa League quarter-finals for 2010.

Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp dey try to win all di four titles dis season.

Dem don already win di Carabao Cup and still dey fight for di Premier League and FA Cup.

Uefa draw: Quarter-final parings

Chelsea v Real Madrid

Manchester City v Atletico Madrid

Villarreal v Bayern Munich

Benfica v Liverpool

UEFA Europa League draw parings

Barcelona wey dey win Champions League upandan dey play Europa League alias “Thursday Football” now.

Barcelona go play Eintracht Frankfurt for di quarterfinals, and pipo don dey tok about dis fixture already.

For di draws wey shelle today, West Ham go play Lyon for dia first European quarter-final since 1981.

Scottish side Rangers and Portuguese team Braga go put leg for one trouser.

Eintracht Frankfurt go play out of grace Barcelona, RB Leipzig for Spain go play Atalanta while English side West Ham go play French side Lyon.

Wen e go shele?

Di first legs go happun on Thursday 7 April while di return legs go come one week later.

Di two-leg semi-finals go happun around 28 April and 5 May.

Di final go happun for Tirana, Albania on Wednesday, 25 May.

Europa League quarter-final draw