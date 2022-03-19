Aston Villa vs Arsenal prediction: Steven Gerrard resurgent Villans hope to continue good form against top four chasing Gunners

34 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Steven Gerrard join Aston Villa from Rangers for November 2021

Aston Villa go welcome Champions League chasing Arsenal to Villa Park on Saturday for Matchday 30 of di ongoing 2021/2022 Premier League season.

Di hosts wey see dia three match winning run end last week wen dem lose 2-1 to West Ham go hope to bounce back wen di match go start by 13:30 (GMT).

Steven Gerrard side bin dey on cruise mode as dem win three matches in a row before dem travel go West Ham.

Aston Villa dey ninth for table and even if dem win, dem go still dey for di same position as dem get 36 points, ten points behind Wolves wey dey eight place.

Meanwhile Arsenal also suffer defeat for dia last match as Liverpool nack dem 2-0 for Emirates Stadium.

Dat defeat end di Gunners five match winning run wey don help dem sidon for fourth place, one point ahead of dia rivals, Manchester United.

Dem go hope to get back on track for Villa Park, wey be stadium where dem don record their second highest number of Premier League away wins (12).

But di koko be say, Arsenal neva fit beat Villa away from home under Mikel Arteta. Dem don lose two times for Villa Park since di coach take charge of di gunners.

TEAM NEWS

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta say di only injury concern dem get na how to manage Takehiro Tomiyasu

Aston Villa go dey without Lucas Digne, wey come off against West Ham becos of muscle injury.

Calum Chambers and Douglas Luiz both suffer facial injuries for dat match but pictures don show say dem take part for training.

Kortney Hause and Marvelous Nakamba dey ruled out wit injuries.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta say "chance dey" say Takehiro Tomiyasu go dey involved but im admit say di Gunners go dey very careful in managing im calf problem.

Aside from Tomiyasu, Arteta get fully fit squad to choose from.

Aston Villa vs Arsenal Prediction

Arsenal play well against Liverpool on Wednesday and di game really swing to favour Liverpool afta Alisson save Martin Odegaard shot after Thiago poor back-pass. I think say Gabriel Martinelli, Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey all of dem play well for di Gunners, despite their defeat.

Dis na completely different test, though. E go dey interesting to see how Mikel Arteta side go respond now their five-game winning run don dey over, and I think dis game go tell us more about dem than their display against Liverpool bin show.

Prediction: Aston Villa 2-1 Arsenal

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Aston Villa don win their last two top-flight home games against Arsenal 1-0. Na their longest winning run against di Gunners for Villa Park since dem win four-straight matches between 1975 and 1979.

Arsenal don win 12 Premier League away matches versus Villa - di only side wey dem don win pass away from home na against is West Ham (13 victories).