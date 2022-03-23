Uterus Didelphys: Elizabeth Amoaa say 'e take 15 scans, 20 years medication to find out'

one hour wey don pass

Elizabeth Amoaa discover say she get double womb, two vaginas and cervix afta 32 years of her life.

Madam Amoaa tell BBC Pidgin say e take 15 scans, 20 years medication to find out her condition - Uterus Didelphys.

She say doctors after her MRI scan reveal give am say dem born am wit two wombs, two cervix, den two vaginas.