Ghana vs Nigeria match: In fotos, Black stars of Ghana arrive Kumasi as Nigeria Super Eagles intensify training ahead of FIFA 2022 playoff

25 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Di Black Stars of Ghana don arrive Kumasi ahead of dia 2022 FIFA World Cup playoffs against Nigeria on Friday.

Di players and dia officials meet fans and tori pipo on dia arrival for di venue.

Foto of di team arrival wey di Ghana Football Association post for social media show first timers Denis Odoi, Montari Kamaheni, Elisha Owusu, and Dennis Korsah for di squad.

Wia dis foto come from, GFA Wetin we call dis foto, Arrival of Black stars for Kumasi, venue of di match wit Nigeria

Wia dis foto come from, GFA

Wia dis foto come from, GFA

Wia dis foto come from, GFA

Super eagles intensify training

Meanwhile, Super eagles squad for di match don almost complete wit twenty-one players for dia Abuja camp and di arrival of Nigeria top striker, Victor Osimhen.

Ahead of di FIFA World Cup qualifier between Ghana and Nigeria, Super Eagles arrive di Moshood Abiola National Stadium for dia first training session.

Nigeria National team coach Augustin Eguavoen don drop Super eagles first choice goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye sake of say e no well.

Enyimba International goalkeeper, John Noble don get invitation to replace Okoye.

Ghana vs Nigeria head to head

For di last 71 years, Ghana and Nigeria don meet plenti times for senior level.

Records show say Ghana and Nigeria don meet 49 times.

Ghana win 21 while Nigeria win 10 and dem draw 18.