Ashleigh Barty retirement: Tennis World number one retire at 25

Ashleigh Barty, wey be world number one tennis player shock di sports world on Wednesday morning.

Barty just announce her retirement from professional tennis for di age of twenty five years.

Di Australian champion make di announcement on Wednesday morning.

Why Ashleigh Barty retire?

She post for social media say she dey leave to "chase oda dreams."

"Today dey difficult and filled with emotion for me as I announce my retirement from tennis.

"I bin no dey sure how to share dis news with you so I ask my good friend @caseydellacqua to help me.

"I dey so thankful for everything dis sport don give me and leave feeling proud and fulfilled.

"Thank you to everyone wey don support me along di way, I go always dey grateful for di lifelong memories wey we don create togeda."

Ashleigh Barty win di Australian Open title for January dis year

Women Tennis Association head Steve Simon tok say Barty na "one of di great champions" and dem go miss her.

Ashleigh Barty profile

Barty win her first Grand Slam for di 2019 French Open.

She don remain di top-ranked player since then, backed up with success for Wimbledon last year.

For January, she become di first home player to win di Australian Open men's or women's singles title in 44 years.