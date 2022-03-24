Ghana vs Nigeria match: Head to head between Black Stars and Super Eagles as dem prepare to meet for World Cup qualifier

Ghana and Nigeria go renew dia rivalry wen di two kontris go meet on Friday for 2022 Fifa World Cup qualification match.

Both kontris go clash across two legs for match wey go decide who go dey among di five teams wey go represent Africa for dis year Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Ghana and Nigeria go meet for Kumasi on 25 March while di return leg go hold for Abuja on 29 March.

Dis game go go a long way to settle wetin many don label as di #jollofderby.

For years, citizens of both kontris don argue on top social media about who among dem dey make di best flavour of di now traditional West African delicacy.

Even though di colourful, spicy dish no go dey on display for di stadium, supporters from both kontris see dis match as sometin wey fit settle di longstanding argument between di two.

Ghana wey experience very poor Africa Cup of Nations campaign dey hope to return to di big stage of football biggest competition afta dem miss out for 2018.

For Nigeria, dem neva miss di last four World Cups and Africa most populous nation go like ansa present wen di draw go hold for Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Ghana vs Nigeria head to head

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Ghana coach Otto Addo and Nigeria coach Augustine Eguavoen

Di last time dis two kontris meet, na for 2011 but games between di two go way back as 1950.

Ghana and Nigeria don meet 56 times across all competitions. Di Black Stars don win 25 while di Super Eagles don win 12 and di oda19 games end for draw.

Playing Ghana away from home never really favour Nigeria as dem don lose 16 times wenever dia West African rival host dem. Six end for draw.

Na only one time Nigeria win out of di 23 times wey Ghana don host.

Last five matches between Ghana and Nigeria