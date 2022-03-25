Egypt vs Senegal: Head to head and preview of di wold cup qualifiers play off between Mo Salah Pharaohs and Sadio Mane Teranga Lions

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Gabaski deny Mane from giving Sengal di lead as im save im penalty

Senegal and Egypt participate for di last World Cup but none of dem qualify from di group stages for Russia.

Senegal dey aim for dia third appearance for World cup while Egypt dey chase dia fourth outing for di global showpiece, and second in a row for di first time.

Aliou Cisse don keep majority of di players wey help Senegal win di Nations Cup for di first time ever as di Teranga Lions aim to qualify for consecutive World Cups afta 16-year absence wey end for 2018.

Pharaohs coach Carlos Queiroz say 'chance no dey for sorrys or tomorrows' on im twitter account.

Egypt go host di first leg, wit Senegal newly inaugurated Stade du Senegal wey dey host di return fixture on Tuesday.

Egypt vs Senegal preview

Egypt dey 34th on Fifa ranking.

Despite di disappointment say dem no win di African cup of Nations di Pharaohs still get better record.

For dia last six games dem don win five and lose one - dat na di Afcon final match wit Senegal.

Dem get top players wey dem fit rely on to give dem victory for dis match but dia main player na Mohamed Salah.

Meanwhile, Senegal dey rank 18th for Fifa ranking.

Teranga Lions na current African champions afta dem win di Afcon 2021 wey Cameroon host.

Dem dey go into di game unbeaten for dia last thirteen games across all competitions, claiming ten wins and three draws.

Players to watch for Senegal na dia goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, Sarr and dia playmaker, Sadio Mane.

Egypt vs Senegal Head to Head

Both teams don meet 14 times since 1987.

7 March 1986: Egypt 0-1 Senegal -Afcon

2 August 1987: Egypt 1-0 Senegal - All-Africa Games

25 January 1997: Senegal 0-0 Egypt - Afcon qualifiers

13 July 1997: Egypt 2-0 Senegal - Afcon qualifiers

28 January 2000: Egypt 1-0 Senegal - Afcon

9 July 2000: Senegal 0-0 Egypt - World Cup qualifiers

6 May 2001: Egypt 1-0 Senegal - World Cup qualifiers

20 January 2002: Egypt 0-1 Senegal - Africa Cup of Nations

10 October 2003: Egypt 1-0 Senegal - Friendly

29 December 2005: Egypt 4-2 Senegal - Friendly

7 February 2006: Egypt 2-1 Senegal - Afcon

5 September 2014: Senegal 2-0 Egypt - Afcon qualifiers

15 November 2014: Egypt 0-1 Senegal - Afcon qualifiers