Ghana vs Nigeria date and time plus all you need to sabi

33 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Di D-day don reach o! for di FIFA World Cup Playoffs, as Ghana and Nigeria go put leg for one trouser again.

Di rivalry of dis two kontris no dey end sake of say if no be football dem dey tok about, sometimes na di kontri wey dia jollof rice dey sweet pass dem go dey drag.

Ghana go play dia fellow West Africa neighbours Nigeria for di Baba Yara Stadium for Kumasi dis evening.

Wetin dey at stake

Na only one of dis two kontris go qualify for di FIFA WorldCup for Qatar.

Since dia first World Cup appearance fpr 1994, Nigeria don qualify for di last six of six out of Seven World Cups, na only di 2006 edition dem don miss.

Dem don also reach di round of 16 three times for di World Cup.

So Nigeria wan play for pride to kontinu dia good qualification run.

Ghana qualify for dia first World Cup for 2006 and dem reach di second round.

For di 2010 FIFA World Cup for South Africa, Ghana become only di third African team to reach di World Cup quarter-finals, and for 2014, dem participate for dia third consecutive World Cup.

Ghana miss di 2018 Edition for Russia and so, dem no wan miss di 2022 Edition.

Head to Head

E don tey wey di rivalry between Ghana and Nigeria dey ground

Dis match na anoda test wey go add to di statistics for history.

Dem don meet 56 times for all competitions, but di last time dis two kontris meet, na for 2011.

Di Black Stars don win 25 while di Super Eagles don win 12 and di oda19 games end for draw.

Nigeria get small problem sake of say to play Ghana away from home no dey favour dem like dat.

Na 16 times dem don lose and 6 end for draw.

Na only one time Nigeria win out of di 23 times wey Ghana don host.

Coaches tok

Head Coach of Nigeria Austin Eguvoen tok on Wednesday say " We no go make di same mistakes wey we make for Afcon, wey we will our matches come lose di most important one, we go get sometin from Ghana" e tok

E say all di players dey gingered and kamkpe already to play di match.

Ghana Coach Otto Addo believe say di Black Stars go win sake of say dem get beta strategy.

Anoda advantage for Ghana be say first choice Goalkeeper for Nigeria Maduka Okoye no go play, e no well.

Predictions

Football fans for both teams dey brag say dem go win dis first leg.

Nigerian Sports Writer Niyi Busari predict say Nigeria and Ghana go play 1-1 draw

Sports Producer Oche Ngbede say Nigeria go beat Ghana 2-1

Gabriel Adjei from Ghana predict Ghana 2-1 Nigeria.

Ghana Black Stars Supporter Kelvin say Ghana go beat Nigeria 1-0