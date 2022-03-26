Ghana vs Nigeria: Francis Uzoho, Mohammed Kudus highlights - World Cup play-off summary

Moseph Ekine

BBC News Pidgin

23 minutes wey don pass

Ghana Black Stars and Nigeria Super Eagles go renew dia rivalry wen dem meet again for Abuja on Tuesday 29 March.

On Friday, di two West African heavyweights bin square up against each oda inside Kumasi for chance to qualify for di 2022 Qatar World Cup.

Ghana vs Nigeria match end goalless but e bin leave us wit many talking points from di game for Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

By di end of di second leg, e go don dey clear who amongst di Black Stars of Ghana and di Super eagles of Nigeria go get di bragging rights to di #jollofderby.

Here be di tins wey BBC Pidgin journalist, Moseph Ekine wey bin dey di Baba Yara Stadium for Kumasi learn from di match.

Ghana youngsters shine bright

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Issahaku Fatawu bin cause Nigeria problems for dia left side

Wit little over an hour before di start of di match, Black Stars new coach Otto Addo name di line-up wey go start di match against Nigeria.

To di surprise of many, Addo name teenagers; Felix Afena Gyan (19) and Issahaku Abdul Fatawu (19) as part of Ghana starting line-up.

Di two players togeda wit fanS favourite Mohammed Kudus cause di Super Eagles defence problems.

Fatawu bin almost give Ghana di lead on 33 minutes wen im shoot from distance.

But Super eagles goalkeeper on di day, Francis Uzoho superbly save di ball well.

Francis Uzoho make Nigeria no miss Okoye

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Afta im bin don dey out wit injury and having to watch from di sidelines as Maduka Okoye rise to become Nigeria number one, Francis Uzoho make sure say im no fall hand wen im team need am on Friday.

Di Omonia Nicosia goalkeeper make sure say im face show as im deny Ghana from taking di lead two times - first, im save Fatawu shot for first half and den dive low to deny Jordan Ayew from scoring for di second half.

Uzoho only make di starting lineup as Okoye bin dey ruled out from di match as im bin no well.

Di big question now for many Nigerians na if Uzoho suppose start di return leg ahead of Okoye, if di medical team declare di Sparta Rotterdam goalkeeper fit to play on Tuesday.

But dat also dey unlikely as Okoye neva report to camp.

"O boy see fans!" Na so one Nigerian journalist tok wen im enter di 40,000 capacity Baba Yara stadium.

Most part of di stadium bin dey flooded wit a sea of Yellow as supporters of Ghana bin pack full inside di stadium.

Rhythmic chants from around di stadium ensure say di Black Stars bin no lack support at all as dem really cheer and try to ginger dia team on.

All of dis beautiful scenes for no dey witnessed for one of Ghana biggest cities [Kumasi] if to say Fifa bin no move di game from Cape Coast wey be di initial venue.

Di decision by Fifa na becos di Cape Coast stadium bin no dey fit to host di match.

Wetin happun to Simon and Chukwueze?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

During January Afcon, Moses Simon bin be one of di star players for Nigeria. But on Friday night im and Villareal forward, Samuel Chukwueze bin no create di type of impact wey dem dey known for.

Chukwueze in particular look like im neva shake off di form wey im show for di 2021 Afcon.

Despite say di two players swap wings a good number of times before coach Eguavoen substitute dem for di second half, di Black Stars defence bin dey successful for dia mission to keep dem quiet.

Wia dis foto come from, GFA Wetin we call dis foto, Daniel Amartey

Amartey and Djiku make solid

Up against Nigeria attacking line up wey see Victor Osimhen; Moses Simon, Kelechi Iheanacho and Moses Simon all start for di Super Eagles, di defensive combination of Daniel Amartey and Alexander Djiku ensure say di Black Stars backline bin dey water tight.

Di duo pick demsef up from disappointing Afcon wey see Ghana concede five goals for group stage as dem finish bottom of Group C wit only one point.

Left back Gideon Mensah and Dennis Odoi for right back put in solid performances too but na Amartey and Djiku catch di eye as dem double up to ensure say Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen no smell dia goalpost.