Nigeria vs Ghana: Match time, Fifa away goal rule - All you need to know about Super Eagles match wit Black Stars

12 minutes wey don pass

Di day wey many across di West African divide dey wait for don finally reach.

Afta dia first meeting end for goalless draw, Nigeria go host Ghana for di second leg of di 2022 Fifa World Cup on Tuesday for di 60,000 capacity Moshood Abiola stadium for Abuja.

Di match for Nigeria capital city go determine who amongst di two kontris go qualify for dis year football fiesta.

Whoever win dis derby go dey among five kontris wey go represent di African continent for di tournament.

Nigeria vs Ghana match time

Di big fixture go start by 18:00 (WAT) wey be 6pm for Nigeria and 5pm for Ghana.

Ghana wey experience very poor Africa Cup of Nations campaign dey hope to return to di big stage of football biggest competition afta dem miss out for 2018.

For Nigeria, dem neva miss di last four World Cups and Africa most populous nation go like ansa present wen di draw go hold for Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Fifa away goal rule - Wetin Nigeria and Ghana need to qualify

Wia dis foto come from, CAF

Afta di first leg end 0-0, dia must be winner for dis return leg. Weda na from regulation time, through extra-time or penalties.

Unlike Uefa competitions, Fifa still dey use away goal rule to determine eventual winners afta dem don play home and away.

According to Fifa: "Di aggregate score, wey be di team wit di most goals from di two matches, go determine di winner of Home & Away competition. If di game still dey tied, di side wit di most away goals go dey declared as di winner."

Wetin dis one mean say for Nigeria to qualify, dem must win Ghana either during 90 minutes, for extra-time or through penalties (if di match still dey goalless afta 120 mins).

For Ghana, dem must at least score Nigeria for starters.

Di Black Stars go qualify if di match end for score draw e.g. 2-2.

Dem go also progress if dem beat Nigeria for Abuja.

Ghana go qualify if dem win Nigeria for penalties (if di match still dey goalless afta 120 mins).

Defeat go see dem miss out on qualification.

What to know about MKO Abiola Stadium

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Na during di All African Games for 2003 na im Nigeria goment under President Olusegun Obasanjo open di stadium

Formerly known as di Abuja National Stadium, Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari rename di 60,000 capacity arena on 12 June, 2019 to honour di late Moshood Kashimawo Abiola (MKO).

Abiola before im death na politician wey run and win Nigeria presidency for 1993.

Di election wey Military leader Ibrahim Babangida cancel cause palava and Babangida step aside on August27, 1993.

Di MKO Abiola stadium na for 2003 dem begin use am, and for a while bin dey abandoned before Nigeria goment decide to work on am recently.

Dis na some tins to know about di MKO Abiola Stadium for Abuja: