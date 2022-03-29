Nigeria vs Ghana match LIVE: Super Eagles vs Black Stars update, tickets in Abuja

29 March 2022, 17:00 WAT New Informate one minute wey don pass

Wetin we call dis foto, Ghana and Nigeria supporters

Nigeria Super Eagles and Ghana Black Stars dey battle for di key second leg of dia World Cup play-off for Abuja on Tuesday night.

Dis na after a 0-0 draw for Kumasi on Friday.

Di long time arch-rivals dey storm di Moshood Abiola National Stadium wia di match dey hold wit dia head high.

Nigeria vs Ghana match time: Di match dey start by 6PM Nigerian time (17:00hrs) GMT - dat na 5PM Accra time.

Nigeria dey hope say dia home advantage fit inspire dem to book dia place for Qatar later dis year.

Coach Austin Eguavoen make five changes to im team wey play draw wit Ghana last Friday.

Nigeria vs Ghana squad list

Super Eagles starting XI

Di starting 11 for di crucial second leg tie inside Abuja include:

Aside goalkeeping, every oda wing get changes.

Zaidu Sanusi go start from di substitute bench as Rangers defender Calvin Bassey replace am.

For midfield, Joe Aribo get new partners in Oghenekaro Etebo and Frank Onyeka.

Victor Osimhen go work upfront with Ademola Lookman and Emmanuel Dennis.

Wia dis foto come from, Super Eagles\Twitter

Nigeria vs Ghana match tickets

Nigeria goment announce free bus transportation for fans wey go like go di stadium plus 20,000 free tickets.

Fans don begin find dia way enter di MKO Abiola stadium for Abuja ahead of Nigeria, Ghana match dis evening.

While di Ghana embassy also announce free tickets for dia citizens wey wan go stadium.

Ghana vs Nigeria head to head

Di last time dis two kontris meet, na on Friday 25 March but games between di two go way back as 1950.

Ghana and Nigeria don meet 57 times across all competitions. Di Black Stars don win 25 while di Super Eagles don win 12 and di oda 20 games end for draw.

Na only one time Nigeria win out of di 23 times wey Ghana don host.