Algeria vs Cameroon: Away goal world cup qualifiers - How Fifa rule help Ghana and Cameroon qualify for World Cup

Cameroon and Ghana book dia place for dis year Fifa World Cup for Qatar thanks to away goals rule.

Di indomitable Lions wey bin suffer 1-0 home defeat last Friday shock Algeria for Blida as dem win di return leg 2-1.

Di match finish 2-2 on aggregate but Cameroon progress to di World Cup group stage as dem bin score more goals away from home dan di number wey di Atlas Lions bin record for Yaounde.

For Ghana, na dem produce wetin arguably become di shock of di play off round as dem upset fellow West African country, Nigeria.

Di tie end 1-1 for Abuja and e see di Black Stars progress as di two sides bin draw goalless for Kumasi.

Wetin be away goal rule?

Despite say European body UEFA scrap di away goals tiebreaker for dia club competitions for 2021-22, di rule still dey take effect for Fifa World Cup qualifying, including any two-leg playoffs wey hold around di world.

Di Fifa away goal rule wey don dey in place tey tey play major role for di two matches wey involve Ghana and Cameroon.

According to Fifa: "Di aggregate score, wey be di team wit di most goals from di two matches, go determine di winner of Home & Away competition. If di game still dey tied, di side wit di most away goals go dey declared as di winner."

Away goal rule scenario include:

If both teams score di same number of goals over two matches, di goals wey dem score for away go count as double.

If both teams score di same number of goals, di match go enta extra-time and possibly penalties.

African qualification for World Cup don use away goal rule before?

Di short ansa, na yes.

For 2014 Algeria use di away goal rule to qualify for di World Cup afta dem draw 3-3 wit Burkina Faso on aggregate.

Di first leg for Ouagadougou bin end 2-2 while di return leg for Algeria finish 1-1.