Qatar 2022: As Super Eagles no dey go di World Cup, see oda times Nigeria suffer football heartbreak

56 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, SUPER EAGLES/TWITTER

E no longer be news say Nigeria no go participate for di 2022 FIFA world cup after dem play 1-1 draw with Ghana for Abuja on Tuesday wey mean say na di Black stars qualify base on away goal rule.

Many Nigerians still dey feel di pain of Tuesday match but dis no be di first time wey di kontri dey face heartbreak for football dis na some of di most painful heartbreaking moments for Nigerian football fans.

AFCON 2021

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Many football loving Nigerians go through tough times after Tunisia knock out dia beloved Super Eagles from di 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, Afcon, tournament wey happun for Cameroon.

Nigeria lose di game 1-0 and na result wey break many fans heart considering how Nigeria beat everybody for group stage picking 9 points out of 9.

For post match interview, Nigeria Super Eagles manager Austin Eguavoen say im team no suppose loose dia match against Tunisia, say im boys give in dia all.

Eguavoen say "We come wit mission and we give all. I no fit fault di boys, dem fight for am but just say e no suppose be".

"I no like to tok about referees unto say dem be masters, Iwobi red can no be dangerous play e no deserve red card" na so Eguavoen tok.

AFCON 2000

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Na Ghana and Nigeria host dis Afcon for di year 2000 and just two years from di heartbreak of France 98 World Cup, Super Eagles bin wan prove to dia fans say dem still strong especially given say na home tournament wey dem dey host.

Eagles with di likes of Taribo West at di back and Jay Jay Okocha for midfield show say na team wey hold ground wella and from di beginning of di tournament na wetin dem show as dem dislodge di likes of South African Bafana Bafana and Terange Lions of Senegal with ease.

But as e reach di final match against Cameroon, na dia kasala burst, afta di match 2-2 afta extra time, Nigeria's Victor Ikpeba lose im penalty to give di Indomitable lions victory over dia fierce rivals.

One painful fan tok say till today 22 year later e still dey pain am wen e remember dat final and di image of defender Taribo West crying with Vice President Atiku Abubakar consoling am at di time go dey im mind forever.

France 98 FIFA World Cup

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Dis na anoda major heartbreak for Nigerians because of how rich and talented dis Eagles squad carry go France.

Eagles beat Bulgaria and di talented Spanish team wey get di likes of Raul Gonzales, Pep Guardiola and Luis Enrique for dia line up to finish di group on a high despite losing to Paraguay in di final match.

But as dem draw Nigeria against Denmark for round of 16, some Eagles fans begin celebrate saying Nigeria go demolish di Europeans.

On match day, millions gather to watch di match just to be disappointed as Denmark thrash Nigeria 4-1 to send dem packing from di tournament.

USA 94 FIFA World Cup

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

For many dis na number one on di list because of how Eagles mesmerise di whole football world for dis tournament.

Na di first time Nigeria qualify for di FIFA World Cup afta several attempts in di past and dem show di world say dem mean business from di word go.

Afta dem demolish Greece and Bulgaria for di group stages and only losing to Diego Maradona's Argentina by a goal, many tip Nigeria to go all di way.

Just as e happun on Sunday against Tunisia, di Eagles bin dey fly high with confidence before dem jam Italy wia dem lose 2-1 courtesy Roberto Baggio wey be world best player dat time.