M.K.O Abiola National Stadium Abuja witness destruction from angry fans on Tuesdays.

Super Eagles of Nigeria failure to qualify for 2022 FIFA World Cup n aim provoke di fans violence.

Nigeria no dey go Qatar later dis year sake of say dem play 1-1 draw wit di Black Stars of Ghana.

Di full time scores make fans for di MKO Abiola Stadium to vex enta di pitch afta final whistle.

So wetin really happun afta? Read on to sabi wetin BBC Pidgin find out.

Wetin we call dis foto, One of di tins fans destroy for di Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja

M.K.O Abiola National Stadium destroy - Wetin happen?

Abuja National Stadium get 60,000 seater capacity, but fans and spectators wey show face for Nigeria vs Ghana match pass fit pass dat number.

Dis sake of say evriwia full and some pipo sitdown for staircase and lean for the metal barricades for di first floor.

Dis fans wey come to watch di match become disappointed afta cheering di Supers Eagles from di first half.

Yes na because Nigeria lose di World Cup ticket to dia archrivals Ghana for dia domot.

Shortly afta di game, as di Nigerian players dey enter inside di locker room, some angry fans begin stone dem with plastic water bottles.

Dem stone dem empty can drinks, some of dem say;

"We dey vex as we use our money buy ticket, pay transport come stadium to come watch dis yeye match, dis Super Eagles no play well at all, we dey vex."

Few minutes later some fans run enta di pitch.

BBC Pidgin wey tanda for di stadium to for live commentary fit report say for di first few minutes wey fans run inside di pitch dem bin no dey violent, dem neva start to destroy tins.

From wetin BBC Pidgin tori pipo eyes see, some of di fans bin dey snap pictures for di brand new pitch.

Dem pose for di goal post area, inside di net and for di technical crew stand.

As di crowd for di pitch encroachment begin dey increase, one security personnel spray tear gas, na dat time di real commotion start.

Pipo wey dey di pitch begin run for safety, na dat moment di angry fans start to destroy tins.

BBC Pidgin tori pipo see as dem tear di net for one of di goal post and how dem begin destroy di technical crew and substitute bench.

But no stampede as some tori dey fly upandan.

Di Nigeria vs Ghana WorldCup playoffs na di first ogbonge International match wey dey happun for di Moshood Abiola National stadium and for di Nigeria Capital Abuja for over 10 years.

Pesin die for Abuja stadium?

One ogbonge medical doctor for Zambia die afta di Nigeria vs Ghana World Cup playoffs match on Tuesday night.

Di Nigeria Football Federation wey don condole wit FIFA, CAF and Zambia over di death of di Doping Control Officer Dr Joseph Kabungo say na cardiac arrest na im be cause of death.

Di Nigeria football governing body tok for statement on Wednesday say dem dey in shock and sorrow.

"We dey terribly shock for dis sad development , di NFF commiserate wit World Football-bodi FIFA, di Confederation of African Football, di Football Association of Zambia and di family of Dr Kabung for im sudden passing"

NFF for di statement wey explain how Dr Joseph Kabungo take die say dia own medical officer Dr Onimisi Ozi Salami wey FIFA appoint as medical officer for di game see Dr Kabungo wia e dey struggle to breath near di dressing room of di Ghanaian team.

"I order make dem cari am go hospital, im no make am, im die as dem just dey reach di hospital" NFF General Secretary Mohammed Sanusi tok.

Wia dis foto come from, Empics Wetin we call dis foto, Nigerian supporters as dem dey enta stadium to go watch di match

Nigeria risk Fifa ban for Abuja stadium incident

Nigeria as a kontri fit chop ban from FIFA or CAF sake of wetin happun for Moshood Abiola National Stadium for Abuja on Tuesday night.

Nigeria break three rules for FIFA and CAF organised tournaments.

Di rules na pitch encroachment, security breach and attack on players.

Dis different breaches fit attract upto One Thousand US Dollars as fine.

Nigeria also risk FIFA and CAF bans on stadiums and spectator, dis one mean say Nigeria fit play matches wey spectators no go dey allowed to enta.

Wetin we call dis foto, As di stadium be, morning afta di katakata on Tuesday night

Kontris wey don chop fine before

CAF no dey cari mata of violence joke at all, dem dey hammer both players and kontris wey fall law.

Dis na some of di African kontris wey don chop ban sake of dis kain katakata:

Confederation of African Football (CAF) Disciplinary Board fine Ghana $10,000 for pitch invasion incident.

Dat na for wetin happun for di 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match against South Africa for

For 2015 some Tunisia players troway punch and kicks ontop one referee referee wen match finish sake of say e give penalty to dia opponents.

CAF fine Tunisia $50,000 for di behaviour of dia players, but also tell di federation to apologise.

Ghana vs Nigeria Fifa World Cup outings

Di second leg playoffs happun for di Moshood Abiola National Stadium Abuja, afta di first leg shele for di Baba Yara Stadium for Kumasi, Ghana wey end for barren draw.

Nigeria no qualify for di FIFA World Cup for di second time for dia history since dia first appearance for 1994.

Na only di 2006 edition dem don miss out on.

Maanwhile Ghana qualify for three World Cups back to back to back.

Dem qualify for di 2006 own wey Nigeria miss, and di 2010 and 2014 editions.