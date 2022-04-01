Nigeria vs Ghana: NFF get questions to answer about Eguavoen and Super Eagles - Reasons Nigeria no qualify for Qatar 2022 World Cup

Moseph Ekine

BBC News Pidgin

56 minutes wey don pass

Defender Leon Balogun react to Nigeria failure to qualify for Qatar 2022 Fifa World Cup

Tuesday 29 March 2022 na date wey many Nigerians no go ever forget. Dis na because na di date wey di Super Eagles fail to qualify for di 2022 Qatar World Cup afta dem lose to Ghana.Di Black Stars shock di over 60,000 pipo wey bin dey inside di Moshood Abiola stadium as dem win on away goal rule afta di match end 1-1. Di first leg for di Baba Yara stadium for Kumasi bin end goalless.Ahead of Tuesday match, Nigeria coach Austin Eguavoen bin dey confident say dem go beat Ghana but wetin really be di reasons wey make dem crash out?

NFF get questions to answer about Eguavoen

Austine Eguavoen (R) replace Gernot Rohr (L) as interim coach afta NFF sack di German for December, days before Afcon go start

As di dust dey settle on di Super Eagles failure to qualify for Qatar 2022 World Cup, old actions by di Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) don dey rise again.

Chief of which, na di sacking of German coach, Gernot Rohr just days before di Afcon go start.

China Acheru believe say di NFF bin no get any plan afta dem sack Rohr and e show.

"A lot of pipo go tok of Gernot Rohr sack and dem tink say e dey wrong. I never call for Rohr sack but I support di sack and im bin come at di right time," Acheru tok.

For Acheru: "Nothing bin dey wrong about Rohr sack, wetin bin dey wrong na say di NFF bin no get plan afta dem sack Rohr. Dem push Paseiro name and den bring in Austin Eguavoen and dem say di Portuguese go take over. You know how e happen, e become complete mess."

Eguavoen before im takeover as interim coach bin dey serve as NFF Technical Director.

Di former Super Eagles captain later step down from dat interim role on Wednesday according to di NFF.

According to NFF, Eguavoen go return to im role as Technical Director but di coaching set up wey support am for Afcon and di new ones wey NFF add before di match against Ghana all don chop sack.

Dis don make Nigerian football followers ask wetin di former Bendel Insurance and Sharks FC coach wan bring as Technical Director wen "im fail to do well against Tunisia and also fail to beat Ghana?". One fan wey BBC Pidgin tok to bin ask.

Some also add join say Eguavoen return to im Technical Director role "make zero sense."

For better context, di coaches of Algeria, Egypt and Democratic Republic of Congo all turn in dia resignation afta dem fail to carry dia kontris go di World Cup.

Dis coaches no longer get anytin to do wit dos kontris but dat no be di case wit Eguavoen.

A statement from di NFF say dem go announce new management team "after proper review" and dem go dey charged to "give new energy to di Super Eagles to face future challenges appropriately".

Di players bin no know of di away goal rule?

Partey open di scoring afta 10 minutes, im goal na im help Ghana qualify on away goal rule

Going into dis match tied at 0-0, di importance of di away goal rule become all di mor important.

Especially as Ghana come score first through Thomas Partey shot from outside di box afta 10 minutes.

Dat goal itself become "massive lift for Ghana," according to ACLsports Chief Football writer, Fisayo Dairo.

Di Super Eagles rally demsef back to equalise soon afta through Troost Ekong penalty but lack urgency for dia second half performance.

Fisayo add say: "At a time dem [Nigeria] need to continue with wetin dem do for di first half afta dem concede dem become flat."

Dat second half performance make one wonder if di players bin dey aware of di Fifa away goal rule.

According to Fifa: "Di aggregate score, wey be di team wit di most goals from di two matches, go determine di winner of Home & Away competition. If di game still dey tied, di side wit di most away goals go dey declared as di winner."

Goalkeeping problems still dey affect Super Eagles?

Okoye bin shine for Kumasi but im mistake lead to Ghana goal for Abuja

"We need to fix our league, no be becos na im make us lose but e go prevent us from going to third division of Europe leagues to get a goalkeeper".

Na so Nigeria Football sabi pesin, China Acheru tell BBC Pidgin.

Im bin dey refer to di mistake wey Francis Uzoho wey dey play for Omonia Nicosia of Cyprus make wey give Ghana early lead.

Di 6 feet, 5 inches tall goalkeeper attempt to stop Partey shot see di ball go under im body and into di net.

Uzoho bin be one of di shining light for di first leg against Ghana wey dem play for di Baba Yara stadium.

"I think we (Super Eagles) bin dey unlucky, on anoda day Nigeria for beat Ghana. I think di Eagles play better for Abuja dan dem do for Ghana."

Uzoho only make di starting lineup as Nigeria number one, Maduka Okoye bin dey ruled out of di match as im bin no well.

Maduka Okoye miss di Ghana play-off matches due to sickness

But even before di Sparta Rotterdam goalkeeper absence against Ghana, question mark don dey about di goalkeeping position of di Super Eagles.

Between di three senior goalkeepers for Nigeria - Okoye (13 caps), Uzoho (18 caps) and Daniel Akpeyi (19 caps) - none of dem don make more dan 19 times for di National team.

Dis clearly point to di fact say not one of dem don fully get di trust of coaches wey don handle di team. Even factors like injuries to Uzoho and Okoye sickness don play role of dis evenly shared caps.

Even before dis play-off match, Nigerians bin don dey quick to point to Okoye error wey see Tunisia beat dem 1-0 for di round of 16 of Afcon 2021.

Im poor judgement on di flight of di ball see Youssef Msakni score di only goal wey eliminate di much fancied Super Eagles.