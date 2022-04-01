Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022: Everything you need to know about Friday draw

Ghana go discover their Fifa World Cup 2022 opponents for Friday draw.

Cameroon, Senegal, Tunisia and go also dey part of di draw for di tournament wey go happun for Qatar dis November and December.

Twenty-nine of di 32 World Cup teams dey known, two intercontinental play-off matches also dey set for June.

Jermaine Jenas go host di draw from di Doha Exhibition & Conference Centre from 16:45 WAT on Friday, 1 April.

Di Fifa World Cup go take place between 21 November and 18 December for Qatar.

Here na everytin you need to know about di draw wey go take place in front of about 2,000 guests.

Who dey di draw?

Pot 1 (seeded teams): Qatar, Brazil, Belgium, France, Argentina, England, Spain, Portugal.

Pot 2: Mexico, Netherlands, Denmark, Germany, Uruguay, Switzerland, USA, Croatia.

Pot 3: Senegal, Iran, Japan, Morocco, Serbia, Poland, South Korea, Tunisia.

Pot 4: Cameroon, Canada, Ecuador, Saudi Arabia, Ghana, Wales/Scotland/Ukraine, Costa Rica/New Zealand, UAE/Australia/Peru.

How e go work?

Dis World Cup get di same format as di past few tournaments, teams dey drawn into eight groups of four.

Teams dey seeded based on dia Fifa world rankings wey come out on 31 March. Hosts Qatar go get position A1 from Pot 1 and di top seven ranked teams wey go qualify go be di other top seeds. England dey among dem.

Di three play-off winners wey never dey decided (Wales v Scotland/Ukraine, Costa Rica v New Zealand, UAE/Australia v Peru) go dey di bottom pot of seeds.

Di draw go start wit di teams wey dey top of di pot and go work downwards, finishing with the bottom pot.

After one team don dey drawn out, anoda ball go dey drawn to decide which group dem dey.

Teams from di same continent no go meet eachoda - except for European countries, wia maximum of two fit dey any group.

Why we no know all di teams?

Usually all di teams go dey known before di World Cup draw but dis year three positions neva dey decided for two different reasons.

Two intercontinental finals go happun for Qatar on 13 and 14 June. Costa Rica and New Zealand go meet for one and for di other Peru go play di winner of di United Arab Emirates v Australia, dem go meet for di Asian play-off in Doha on 7 June.

Dem move dose games from March becos of knock-on effects of di Covid pandemic for each continent. All di Oceania qualifiers take place from 17 to 30 March for mini-tournament for Qatar.

One of di three European play-off routes don dey delayed becos of di Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Scotland semi-final against Ukraine for Hampden Park dey postponed from March until unspecified date for June wen hope dey say Ukraine go dey in a position to play.