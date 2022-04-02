Man United vs Leicester City Live: Predictions, team news as Red Devils welcome Foxes to Old Trafford for Premier League

Wia dis foto come from, BBC Sport

Manchester United go hope to close di gap on fourth place wen dem welcome Leicester City to Old Trafford on Saturday.

Di Red Devils dey sixth, four points behind Arsenal wey occupy di final Champions League qualification spot.

Manchester United last match see dem beat Tottenham 3-2 for game wey either side fit win as United no really play particularly well and also feature brilliant individual performance by Cristiano Ronaldo wey get dem out of jail.

For Leicester City, dem bin dey expected to trouble di top four teams dis season but di 2021-22 campaign neva go di way dem hope.

Di Foxes currently dey 10th for table and victory over United fit see dem climb to ninth.

Di Foxes dey 10 points behind Wolves wey dey eighth, but dem get three games in hand and e go be surprise if dem no finish for top-10

Leicester get di fourth-worst away record for Premier League dis season, but dem don win dia last three matches against di Red Devils in all competitions, including 4-2 victory for di King Power Stadium for Premier League back in October.

Manchester United vs Leicester City team news

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

For United, Edinson Cavani dey out wit calf injury according to Ralph Rangnick. Di Uruguayan fit miss upto four weeks.

Defender Luke Shaw don recover from illness while midfielder Paul Pogba don shake off foot problem wey im bin get.

Meanwhile Leicester City coach Brendan Rodgers don rule out Jamie Vardy and Wilfred Ndidi from di contest. Di Nigeria international dey set to miss di remainder of di season wit knee injury.

However, defender Jonny Evans dey available, along wit fellow centre-back Wesley Fofana. Full-back Luke Thomas participation dey in doubt afta e return early from international duty wit England Under-21s.

Ryan Bertrand also go miss di match.

Man United vs Leicester City Prediction

BBC Sport sabi pesin for football, Mark Lawrenson tok say: "I dey back dem [Man United] to beat Leicester, wey no fit find any consistency themselves. Di Foxes win for Old Trafford last season but dem bin dey enjoy a very different campaign at time.