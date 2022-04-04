Prostate cancer: Louis van Gaal - Former Man United manager reveal say im get prostate cancer

20 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Van Gaal has won league titles in Spain, Germany and the Netherlands - and led the Dutch to third place at the 2014 World Cup

Former Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal say im dey receive treatment for prostate cancer.

Di Dutchman, wey currently dey in charge of Netherlands national team, make di announcement on Dutch TV programme Humberto on Sunday.

Van Gaal, 70, say im keep di news from e players during di recent international break.

"I bin no want tell my players because e for influence their performances," im tok.

Van Gaal dey in im third spell as Netherlands head coach, afta im lead dem to third place for 2014 World Cup and now to di 2022 finals for Qatar.

Im add say: "For each period during my time as manager of di national team I bin don get to leave for night to go to hospital witout di players finding it out until now. While thinking I bin dey healthy, but.. no be so."

During im two-years stay for Manchester United, Van Gaal lead dem to FA Cup success for 2016 before by Jose Mourinho replace am.

Im don also won league titles with Barcelona, Bayern Munich, AZ Alkmaar and Ajax, wia im lead di Dutch side to Champions League glory for 1995.

Dat win come just a year afta Van Gaal first wife, Fernanda Obbes, die after dem diagnosed her liver and pancreatic cancer.

For interview wey im do to promote new film about im life, Van Gaal add: "I don dey through a lot with illnesses, including with my own wife. So dat na just part of life.

"[I] as human being don probably become richer because of all those experiences."