Benfica vs Liverpool: Prediction for Champions League matches and how to watch

49 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Virgil van Dijk say "make pipo no take wetin Liverpool don achieve for granted" Ahead of dia Champions League quarter-final match wit Benfica na him e tok dis one

Di Reds go travel to Lisbon on Tuesday as dem still dey in di race to win di quadruple dis season. Dat one mean say dem fit win Champions League, FA Cup and di Premier League title dis season

Even as dem don already win di Carabao Cup, dem dey one point behind Premier League leaders Manchester City, wey dem dey play for di FA Cup semi-finals.

"We want make dis season dey unforgettable," na so Van Dijk.

"If you tell us at di start of di season say we go still dey all di competitions at dis stage, wit full squad, [we go take am].

"We go just enjoy am, go Lisbon and give am eviritin. If e no dey enough, we go go again next season. Di tins we dey go on for Liverpool pipo no suppose take am for granted."

Dis na one of di two quarter final matches between former European winners, Chelsea tie against Real Madrid na di oda one.

Di winners of dis tie go play Villarreal or Bayern Munich for di semi final stage.

Champions League fixtures

Dis na di fixtures wey go shele on Tuesday, 5 April:

Man City vs Atletico

Benfica vs Liverpool

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Liverpool striker Mo Salah

Liverpool na favourites to win di tie. Na wetin football sabi pesin Bolarinwa Olajide tell BBC Pidgin as him chook mouth inside Tuesday Champions League matches to share im prediction.

E say Di Reds get good away record for di competition this season and I dey tip them to get another one for di knockout stage.

Dem also get full squad to choose from just as the season is coming to an end. E add put

As for Benfica, dem get some exciting players like Darwin Nunez, Valentino Lazaro and Goncalo Ramos, but dem get injury palava.

Prediction: 0-2

Man City vs Atletico

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Man City dey very good form dis season, dem dey score goals anyhow. But Pep Guardiola side still dey eye dat Champions League trophy afta dem lose last season final.

Atletico Madrid don caused problems for di big teams for Europe in recent years. Currently dem dey on a six-game winning streak and go dey look to get another big win for Manchester afta dem comot Man Utd for di Round of 16.

Man City no go fit afford to lose guard for dis game, because di longer e stay scoreless, e fit frustrated dem , and fit allow Atletico to take control of di tie.

Prediction: 2-1

How to watch di match?