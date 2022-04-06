Chelsea vs Real Madrid: Checkout our Prediction for di Champions League clash for Stamford bridge
Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti don test negative for Covid-19, e go join im team for Chelsea on Wednesday, 6 April for dia Champions League quarter-final match.
Ancelotti bin no travel to London wit im players and staff on Tuesday for di first leg against im former side, but test negative on Wednesday.
Di Italian bin miss Real 2-1 win for Celta Vigo afta Real bin say him don test positive for coronavirus on 30 March.
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel bin dey hope say Ancelotti go dey available for di game.
E tok on Tuesday, Tuchel say: "e beta and e dey nice to dey dia and get direct influence.
Im be big, big coach, big personality, e go dey nice for am to dey on the sideline for these kinds of games.
Na wetin we as coaches love di most, to dey in middle of di group, to constantly communicate not only wit words, but also wit a smile, a hug."
Ancelotti bin lead Chelsea to win Premier League and FA Cup double for 2010.
Chelsea vs Real Madrid
Ahead of di big match for Stamford Bridge BBC Pidgin tok wit football sabi pesin Bolarinwa Olajide to chook mouth inside Wednesday Champions League matches wia im share im predictions.
Bola say di game go dey tight.
Prediction: 1-1
Form guide
Chelsea
Form guide (all competitions, most recent first): LWWWWW
Where dem dey for table : 3rd for Premier League, FA Cup semi-finals
Real Madrid
Form guide (all competitions, most recent first): WLWWWW
Where dem dey for table: 1st for Liga
Villarreal vs Bayern Munich
For di Villarreal game/Bayern Munich game Bola say "I think free-scoring Bayern would win and take a healthy advantage into the second leg."
Prediction: 1-2
Form guide
Villarreal
Form guide (all competitions, most recent first): LLWWLW
Where dem dey: 7th for La Liga
Bayern
Form guide (all competitions, most recent first): WWDWDW
Where dem dey: 1st for Bundesliga
How to watch di match?
Di game go start 8pm West African time and e go dey live for Supersports on DSTV if you dey reason to watch am for Nigeria and Ghana.