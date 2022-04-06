Chelsea vs Real Madrid: Checkout our Prediction for di Champions League clash for Stamford bridge

14 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Ancelotti bin lead Chelsea to win Premier League and FA Cup double for 2010.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti don test negative for Covid-19, e go join im team for Chelsea on Wednesday, 6 April for dia Champions League quarter-final match.

Ancelotti bin no travel to London wit im players and staff on Tuesday for di first leg against im former side, but test negative on Wednesday.

Di Italian bin miss Real 2-1 win for Celta Vigo afta Real bin say him don test positive for coronavirus on 30 March.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel bin dey hope say Ancelotti go dey available for di game.

E tok on Tuesday, Tuchel say: "e beta and e dey nice to dey dia and get direct influence.

Im be big, big coach, big personality, e go dey nice for am to dey on the sideline for these kinds of games.

Na wetin we as coaches love di most, to dey in middle of di group, to constantly communicate not only wit words, but also wit a smile, a hug."

Ancelotti bin lead Chelsea to win Premier League and FA Cup double for 2010.

Chelsea vs Real Madrid

Ahead of di big match for Stamford Bridge BBC Pidgin tok wit football sabi pesin Bolarinwa Olajide to chook mouth inside Wednesday Champions League matches wia im share im predictions.

Bola say di game go dey tight.

Prediction: 1-1

Form guide

Chelsea

Form guide (all competitions, most recent first): LWWWWW

Where dem dey for table : 3rd for Premier League, FA Cup semi-finals

Real Madrid

Form guide (all competitions, most recent first): WLWWWW

Where dem dey for table: 1st for Liga

Villarreal vs Bayern Munich

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Alphonso Davies was named as the Concacaf player of the year on Tuesday

For di Villarreal game/Bayern Munich game Bola say "I think free-scoring Bayern would win and take a healthy advantage into the second leg."

Prediction: 1-2

Form guide

Villarreal

Form guide (all competitions, most recent first): LLWWLW ﻿

Where dem dey: 7th for La Liga

Bayern

Form guide (all competitions, most recent first): WWDWDW

Where dem dey: 1st for Bundesliga

How to watch di match?