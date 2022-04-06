Chelsea v Real Madrid: Karim Benzema hat-trick don put Real ahead of di Blues for Champions League quarter-final

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Karim Benzema hat-trick secure victory for Real Madrid

Di Los Blancos dey town and dem don show say dem no go carry last for di Champions League.

For di first leg of di Champions League quarter-final, Real Madrid face Chelsea and dem no hold back wit scoreline of 3-1.

Karim Benzema hat-trick sweet fans and give Real Madrid di needed gap for di game wey shele for Stamford Bridge.

Dis one don push di team closer to di semi-final.

Before now, early predictions bin put Chelsea as favourites to win di game based on say di Blues win dia previous match.

Kai Havertz bin score for di Blues, but dem bin waste di game, sotay substitute Romelu Lukaku miss one beta chance.

Many eyes bin dey di Tuchel-led Chelsea team to deliver especially as dem dey play for home but as e be so, dat dream fit take corner seat if dem no secure victory for di second leg wey go take place for Santiago Bernebeu on Tuesday, 12 April.

Meanwhile Carlo Ancelotti, di Real Madrid coach for miss chance to dey field wit im players afta e no follow dem go London on Tuesday in preparation for di game, but di coach get di all clear to join im team afta e test negative for Covid-19.

Villarreal vs Bayern Munich nnko

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Arnaut Danjuma score for Villareal

Di Spanish side no waste time to show say na dem come play football today wit dia 1 - 0 victory over Germna side Munich.

Dis win don end Bayern record-breaking away run for di Champions League since 2017.

Na Arnaut Danjuma score as Unai Emery side secure dia position to potentially dey for di semi-final and now all eyes go dey on di return game.

Dis go be di Dutchman sixth Champions League goal for di Yellow Submarines.