Kelechi Nwakali: Huesca sack Nigeria midfielder 'for playing at Afcon'

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Kelechi Nwakali (left) feature three times for Nigeria for dis year Africa Cup of Nations

Nigeria international Kelechi Nwakali claim say SD Huesca end im contract after im play for dis year Africa Cup of Nations against di Spanish club wish and im later turn down transfer in January.

Di 23-year-old say im no "go suffer in silence" any longer as im make series of allegations against di club for statement wey im post on Twitter.

Midfielder Nwakali allege say Huesca sporting director Ruben Garcia pressure am not to join di Super Eagles squad for January Nations Cup and di club been dey "abuse dia power" for attempt to force am to sign new contract, including say dem fail to pay im salary on time.

Huesca "completely deny and disagree wit di player accusations" and say dem ready to defend themselves for court if di matter reach dat level.

"Di club at all times act wit di total respect for di player," one Huesca statement tok.

"Sake of di seriousness of some of di statements wey [di player] make, di club reserve di right to exercise any actions wey we consider as appropriate in defence of our legitimate rights and interests."

Di second-division club announce say dem don terminate Nwakali deal, wey bin dey due to expire at di end of dis season, on Tuesday but dem no give any reason for di decision.

Nwakali final appearance for di club come wen im play against Girona on 2 January, before im travel out for international duty.

Nwakali feature three times for Nigeria for Nations Cup wey Cameroon host, but im misse their last-16 defeat by Tunisia through illness.

Im also claim say di club ask am to train alone after e return to Huesca on 1 February.

Nwakali join Huesca from Arsenal for September 2019 and play 33 times during im time wit di club.