Christiano Ronaldo phone attack Goodison Park: Manchester United, Everton, fans react

23 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, PA Media Wetin we call dis foto, Ronaldo look like im scata one pikin phone for ground for Goodison

Cristiano Ronaldo don come under small fire afta video come out wey look like say him fall Everton fan phone for ground.

Manchester United player and im teammates chop one nil loss with Everton on Saturday inside Goodison Park.

Everton, Manchester United game na im di incident happun. Ronaldo, 37, later enta social media wit millions of followers to tok sorry.

Ronaldo say, "e no dey easy to deal with emotions for difficult moments like di one we dey face."

Di football star add say, "I go like tok sorry for my outburst and if e possible invite dis supporter make e come watch match for Old Trafford as a sign of fair play and sportsmanship".

Di loss against Everton spoil Manchers United chances to qualify for Champions league.

Wia dis foto come from, Screenshot/Instagram

How pipo don react on top di attack

Manchester United tok for statement say dem know about "one alleged incident afta Saturday game for Everton home ground.

"And di club go co-operate if police wna come question di mata".

Meanwhile, Merseyside Police say dem dey carry out investigation on di mata,

"And go "follow all di pipo wey dey involved tok". Police add.

Wia dis foto come from, Screeshot/Instagram

Meanwhile football fans don start to dey hala for social media for di viral vidoe.

Some dey ask why police go allow Ronaldo comot afta di incident like dat.

While odas dey hala say if na dia phone, Ronaldo break, e go tortori dia bodi,.

Some odas dey tink how dem go fit make money from wetin happun.

Wia dis foto come from, Screenshot/Instagram

E get some fans wey dey compare di incident to Zouma mata with cat and Will Smith mata with Chris Rock.

Wia dis foto come from, Screenshot/IG

Dis football fan dey concerned about Ronaldo outburst.

Wia dis foto come from, Screenshot/Facebook

Na for August 2021 Manchester United agree deal for di return of Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo to return to di club.

United pay £12.8m for 37-year-old to comeback to Premier League twelve years after e comot from di Manchester club.

Ronaldo bin sign for Manchester United from Sporting Lisbon for £12.2m for 2003 and e score 118 goals inside 292 appearances for di club.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

