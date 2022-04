Manchester City vs Liverpool prediction: Premier League game prediction dis weekend

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Premier League fixtures on Sunday go include first versus second wen Manchester City host Liverpool for Etihad stadium.

Na dem be di two best teams for di world?

"Absolutely na dem be at di moment,"na so BBC football expert and former Reds defender Mark Lawrenson. tok

"Dem better pass every oda teams.

"Dis game na di new Barcelona versus Real Madrid in terms of di level both sides dey now and di kain fans dem get worldwide.

"Just imagine how many pipo go watch dis game, wit di title at stake?

"Whether na City or Liverpool wey go win di league from here, na ogbonge achievement because dem beat a world-class side to do am.

"Between di two of dem, dem don improve di standard of di Premier League in the past few years and Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp don influence oda managers wey don copy dia style of play.

"We dey very lucky to get two of dem here, wey dey face each oda bumper to bumper."

Wia dis foto come from, BBC Sport

Lawro dey make predictions for all 380 top-flight matches dis season, against a variety of guests.

Dis week Lawro dey take on two Manchester City fans - frontman and guitarist Tom Ogden and drummer Joe Donovan from indie band Blossoms.

Manchester City vs Liverpool prediction ( kick-off 16:30)

Wia dis foto come from, BBC Sport

"Dis na big one. I dey expect to see good game because na wetin you go get wit two teams wey dey really talented like dem, sake of di way both of dem dey play.

"At different times, one team or di oda go dey on top - e go just come down to who go take dia chances when dem come. E go dey close, and few goals go dey."

I no see di game as a title decider because na seven games remain afta dis one. Whoever win, pressure go still dey, but I dey go for draw anyway.

Lawro prediction: 2-2

Tom prediction: dey go for a 1-0 score