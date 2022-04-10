Man City vs Liverpool live stream: Gabriel Jesus and De Bruyne score for City, Diogo Jota bin equalise

one hour wey don pass

Premier League top two go meet today for game wey go decide who go top di table dis weekend.

Premier League top two go meet today for game wey go decide who go top di table dis weekend.

Manchester City wey dey top of di table wit 73 points na dem go play host to Liverpool wey dey close mark dem for second place wit 72 points.

First half

1 min - Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson don take di first kick of di game as dis big match don start.

5 mins - Raheem Sterling! Good save by Alisson wey stop di Englishman save.

6 mins - Goal! Kevin De Bruyne don give City di lead.

City take up quick freekick wey see Kevin de Bruyne shot take deflection off Joel Matip before e go in.

12 mins - Jota goal! Liverpool quickly respond. 1-1.

Liverpool hit back six minutes afta City take di lead. City head one attack away but Andy Robertson send deep cross back inside Liverpool eighteen. Im put on a plate for Diogo Jota to score.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Jota don score 15 Premier League goals dis season

16 mins - Diogo Jota now be di second Portuguese player to score 40 Premier League goals, after Cristiano Ronaldo (96). Jota don score 15 of dis season.

19 mins - Di gam don calm down small afta dat fast start.

28 mins - Yellow card for Andy Robertson. Na im be di first player to collect card for dis game.

29 mins - De Bruyne almost give City di lead again but im shot go wide.

34 mins - City create anoda chance again through Joao Cancelo. Di left back cut inside and shoot but di shot take small deflection go out for corner. Liverpool clear di cross from di corner.

37 mins - Gabriel Jesus! Di Brazilian don give City di lead as im run onto Cancelo cross to shoot di ball past Alisson.

Manchester 2-1 Liverpool.

40 mins - Liverpool look like say dem no expect dat goal to stand as di defence bin tink say Jesus dey offside.

Bernado Silva don collect Yellow card.

45 mins - Laporte wit good chance to increase City lead. Im connect wit cross wey Alisson save well but di flag later go up for offside.

Half time - Man City 2-1 Liverpool.

Man City vs Liverpool Lineup

Man City: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Laporte, Joao Cancelo, Bernardo Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne, Foden, Gabriel Jesus, Sterling.

Subs: Ake, Gundogan, Grealish, Zinchenko, Steffen, Fernandinho, Mahrez, McAtee, Lavia.

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago, Salah, Jota, Mane.