Real Madrid vs Chelsea predictions for Champions League quarter-final match

36 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Chelsea, Bayern and Atlético de Madrid go dey hope to overturn dia first-leg results for di champions League.

Di second leg matches go happun on Tuesday and Wednesday and na di reverse fixtures last week.

For di first leg Real Madrid hammer Chelsea 3-1 for Stamford Bridge, Bayern Munich lose 1-0 to Villareal while Atletico lose 1-0 too against Manchester City for Etihad stadium.

Bayern Munich vs Villarreal

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

To torchlight di second leg matches BBC Pidgin tok wit football sabi pesin Bolarinwa Olajide

"E go be very close game," Bolarinwa tok.

"Villarreal get good record of scoring away from home dis season, e go be very interesting game to watch.

"Bayern na favourites and I dey tip dem to qualify".

Prediction: 3-1

Real Madrid vs Chelsea

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

After dem score six goals against Southampton for weekend, Real Madrid go fancy dia chances of scoring enough goals to qualify.

Meanwhile di defending champions go dey without dia striker Romelu Lukaku. Im no go play dis game sake of injury.

"Dem no get choice but to go for goals - dat move fit leave dem open to di dangerous and fast Vinicius Jr," Bolarinwa add.

"Karim Benzema fine form for Real Madrid dis season and dem go dey count on am again to score.

"Di game go dey close, but Real Madrid get di ability to defend their two-goal lead and qualify."

Prediction: 2-2

Real Madrid vs Chelsea time and where to watch

Di game go start 8pm (WAT) and e go dey live for Supersports on DSTV if you dey reason to watch am for Nigeria and Ghana.

According to Uefa di semi- final matches go happun later dis month.