Atletico Madrid vs Man City live: Rodri and Llorente start

29 minutes wey don pass

Manchester City dey look to set up Champions League semi-final wit Real Madrid, but dem ghas get past Atletico Madrid for tonight quarter-final second leg first.

City hold one narrow 1-0 lead from di first leg and Diego Simeone dey insist say Atletico go play differently dis second leg wit home crowd wey dey di Wanda Metropolitano to dia advantage.

Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola say Ruben Dias don travel to Madrid, but no go start for di game.

Cole Palmer bin dey contention to travel, Gabriel chop suspension afta e pick up one third Champions League booking of di campaign for di first leg, but Kyle Walker don come back afta e serve three match suspension for Europe.

After Real Madrid-Chelsea brilliant comeback last night, Carlo Ancelotti side dey wait di semi-finals.

We go dey update dis stori as di match dey go on. Make you just dey refresh dis page.

Atletico Madrid vs Man City line up

Atletico Madrid XI: Oblak; Llorente, Savic, Felipe, Reinildo; Lemar, Kondogbia, Koke, Lodi; Griezmann, Joao Felix.