Manchester City vs Liverpool FA cup: Match preview, where to watch FA cup semi finals

38 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, PAul Ellis/AFP

Manchester City vs Liverpool go continue dia rivalry as dem go meet for di FA cup semi-final today.

Saturday match na major test for Jurgen Klopp men wey dey plan to become di first English team to win four major trophies for one season.

Di two teams don meet for different competitions plenty times.

Manchester City and Liverpool play out very entertaining 2-2 draw for dia top-of-di-table clash for di Premier League last Sunday.

Manchester city vs Liverpool team news

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola no dey sure whether Kevin de Bruyne and Kyle Walker go dey fit to play Saturday FA Cup semi-final for Wembley.

Di two players comot as substitutes afta dem suffer leg injury during di Champions League quarter-final second leg tie against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday.

"De Bruyne get stitches for im calf, no be muscular injury. Walker get big twist but e dey get better", Guardiola tok.

For di oda side, Liverpool say dem dey assess Diogo Jota afta suffer knock during dia 3-3 draw wit Benfica on Wednesday.

Apart from dat, di Reds no get oda injury concerns. Dia players no also dey on suspension.

FA Cup Semi-Finals: Man City vs Liverpool prediction

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Di fact say Liverpool close down over point gap wey Manchester City bin give dem for premier league na sign of massive development for di Reds.

And for di number of times wey di two coaches don meet, Klopp don show more capacity dan Guardiola.

Di match last weekend wia dem play 2-2 na anoda sign say dis match no go easy.

But from analysis by pundits wey be sabi pipo for sports dem believe say Liverpool go win dis match.

Prediction: Manchester city 1-2 Liverpool

Man city vs Liverpool head to head

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Liverpool and Manchester City don begin resemble modern football biggest rivalry.

Some sabi pipo don compare dia maches to di El classico for Spain.

Di two clubs dey hope to win several trophies dis season.

Di Reds coach Jurgen Klopp don already tok say im go play dis FA cup semi-final game like say na final.

"We must to go all-in," di German tok.

Di two clubs don play plenty times.

Manchester City don win: 58

Liverpool win: 105

Draw: 56

Where to watch FA cup semi finals

Both of di weekend's semi-finals are available on free-to-air TV inside UK.

City clash with Liverpool is on BBC One TV network on Saturday.

What time be di FA cup semi final today?

Kick-off time for today semi-final na 3.30pm.

TV Coverage of di game go begin at 3pm.