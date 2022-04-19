Liverpool vs Man United: Premier League predictions, head to head and how to watch and

8 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Ralf Rangnick side defeat Norwich City 3-2 for Old Trafford on Saturday, and tori be say three points against Liverpool go really strengthen dia push for Champions League place.

But Liverpool dey fine form, afta dem beat Manchester City on Saturday to progress to di Emirates FA Cup final.

As tin be so, di Reds dey second position for table one point behind di league leaders Manchester City.

If dem win di game dem go dey top and fit remain top depending on City result tomorrow against Arsenal.

Checkout our prediction and stats for di match.

Match Prediction

Ahead of dis big game for Anfield, BBC Pidgin speak to two football experts wey share dia prediction.

China Acheru na Liverpool fan and football analyst wit Nigeria Info for Port Harcourt, Rivers State e say:

"Liverpool go win dis one easily. I see plenty goals for dis game."

"Right now, Manchester United no fit match Liverpool. Di team no strong." e add put.

Prediction: 3-0

"We go see electric match wit two teams wey get different target at di end of di season and no fit afford to let dis slip.”

Na so Kelechi Nkoro anoda football expert wey dey based for UK tok.

"Goals go plenty but e go end for draw". E add put.

Prediction: 2-2

How to watch di match

Di game go start 8pm West African time and e go dey live for Supersports on DSTV if you dey reason to watch am for Nigeria and Ghana.

Team News

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp go most likely make changes to im team afta dia FA Cup semi-final win ova Manchester City.

Jordan Henderson, Joel Matip and Diogo Jota all fit return to di side afta dem bench dem for Wembley.

Manchester United go hope to welcome back Raphael Varane from one minor injury wey make di defender miss dia last two matches.

Midfielders Fred and Scott McTominay dey struggle wit hip and foot issues.

While Luke Shaw and Edinson Cavani neva recover from dia injuries too.

But Bruno Fernandes go dey available

Ralf also provide update on United midfielder Bruno Fernandes, wey bin dey involved for car accident on im way to training on Friday morning.

"Di accident happun on di way to Carrington," na so di German tok. "But as far as I know, nobody injure. E train wit di team and e dey okay, and dat na why I feel say e go dey ok for tomorrow."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Liverpool dey unbeaten for seven Premier League meetings wit Manchester United (W4, D3).

Di Red Devils don fail to score in four of dia past five top-flight trips to Anfield, three of those matches bin finish 0-0.

United last away goal for dis fixture na for December 2018 and na Jesse Lingard score di goal wey dem lose di game 3-1.

Liverpool

Liverpool don win 10 consecutive top-flight home games and dem dey unbeaten for di league for Anfield dis season (W12, D3).

Jurgen Klopp side don lose just once for dia last 24 games in all competitions, a 1-0 home defeat to Internazionale for Champions League.

Mohamed Salah don score seven goals for im past five matches against Manchester United in all competitions.

But Salah don score just once in 12 appearances for club and kontri, penalty for dia 2-0 win for Brighton.

Meanwhile, Ibrahima Konate don score three goals for im last three games, afta im bin wait for 19 matches for im first Liverpool goal.

Manchester United

Manchester United don win two of dia past eight games in all competitions (D3, L3).

United dey hope to avoid three successive away defeats for league for di first time since April 2019.

Di Red Devils don keep just one clean sheet in dia last 10 away games in all competitions.

Na once out of six games for Anfield wey Cristiano Ronaldo don dey on di losing side Anfield (W4, D1).