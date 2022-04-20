AFCON: Nigeria go play Sierra Leone, Guinea-Bissau, see full fixtures

46 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Nigeria win Egypt early dis year for Cameroon

Nigeria go play Sierra Leone, Guinea-Bissau, Sao Tome & Principe/Mauritius for di 2023 African Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Di Super Eagles for Group A, afta Confederation of African football do di draws on Tuesday evening.

Na 12 groups dey and di top two teams of each group go qualify for di tournament automatically.

While Current holders Senegal dey Group L wit Benin Republic, Mozambique and Rwanda.

For di last tournament wey happun for Cameroon early dis year, Nigeria crash out for di round of 16.

Di 2023 Africa Cup of Nations go happun for Ivory Coast for June and July.

See full draws below:

Group A: Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Guinea-Bissau, Sao Tome e Principe or Mauritius

Group B: Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, Togo, Eswatini

Group C: Cameroon, Kenya, Namibia, Burundi

Group D: Egypt, Guinea, Malawi, Ethiopia

Group E: Ghana, Madagascar, Angola, Central African Republic

Group F: Algeria, Uganda, Niger, Tanzania

Group G: Mali, Congo Brazzaville, Gambia, South Sudan

Group H: Ivory Coast (hosts), Zambia, Comoros, Lesotho

Group I: Democratic Republic of Congo, Gabon, Mauritania, Sudan

Group J: Tunisia, Equatorial Guinea, Libya, Botswana

Group K: Morocco, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Liberia

Group L: Senegal (holders), Benin, Mozambique, Rwanda

Dates

May 30-June 14: Matchdays 1, 2

Sept 19-27: Matchdays 3, 4

March 20-28, 2023: Matchdays 5, 6

How teams go qualify

Winners and runners-up for each group except H go qualify for di 24-team finals

Ivory Coast don automatically qualify from Group H as tournament hosts