AFCON: Nigeria go play Sierra Leone, Guinea-Bissau, see full fixtures
Nigeria go play Sierra Leone, Guinea-Bissau, Sao Tome & Principe/Mauritius for di 2023 African Cup of Nations qualifiers.
Di Super Eagles for Group A, afta Confederation of African football do di draws on Tuesday evening.
Na 12 groups dey and di top two teams of each group go qualify for di tournament automatically.
While Current holders Senegal dey Group L wit Benin Republic, Mozambique and Rwanda.
For di last tournament wey happun for Cameroon early dis year, Nigeria crash out for di round of 16.
Current holders Senegal are in Group L with Benin Republic, Mozambique and Rwanda.
Di 2023 Africa Cup of Nations go happun for Ivory Coast for June and July.
See full draws below:
Group A: Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Guinea-Bissau, Sao Tome e Principe or Mauritius
Group B: Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, Togo, Eswatini
Group C: Cameroon, Kenya, Namibia, Burundi
Group D: Egypt, Guinea, Malawi, Ethiopia
Group E: Ghana, Madagascar, Angola, Central African Republic
Group F: Algeria, Uganda, Niger, Tanzania
Group G: Mali, Congo Brazzaville, Gambia, South Sudan
Group H: Ivory Coast (hosts), Zambia, Comoros, Lesotho
Group I: Democratic Republic of Congo, Gabon, Mauritania, Sudan
Group J: Tunisia, Equatorial Guinea, Libya, Botswana
Group K: Morocco, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Liberia
Group L: Senegal (holders), Benin, Mozambique, Rwanda
Dates
May 30-June 14: Matchdays 1, 2
Sept 19-27: Matchdays 3, 4
March 20-28, 2023: Matchdays 5, 6
How teams go qualify
Winners and runners-up for each group except H go qualify for di 24-team finals
Ivory Coast don automatically qualify from Group H as tournament hosts
While Kenya and Zimbabwe dey suspended by FIFA sake of goment interference for di running of disport and dem go dey allowed to compete only if dem lift di ban by mid May