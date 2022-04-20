Chelsea vs Arsenal: Time, prediction for di London derby

41 minutes wey don pass

Chelsea go play Arsenal for Stamford Bridge on Wednesday evening for Premier League.

Dis match dey come for Thomas Tuchel side afta dem reach di final of di FA Cup wit victory ova Crystal Palace.

For Arsenal di game dey come afta dia defeat to Southampton for Premier League.

Chelsea dey third position for table while Di Gunners dey fifth for table.

Both teams get injury palava for dia squads ahead of dia derby match.

Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic go dey out for two weeks afta im injure im ankle against Crystal Palace.

Callum Hudson-Odoi dey out too wit leg injury while Ben Chilwell dey out since e do Knee surgery.

Arsenal go continue to monitor dia striker Alexandre Lacazette, wey no play against Southampton afta e test positive for Covid.

Di Gunners go also assess Takehiro Tomiyasu, wey get calf issue.

Kieran Tierney and Thomas Parteysake of dia knee and thigh problems.

Match Prediction

Di Derby game between Chelsea and Arsenal go always get di attention of di Football World, e dey unfortunate say Arsenal no dey di same level as Chelsea

For me e go hard for Arsenal to get anything out of tonight match, Chelsea go win.

3-1

Time and How to watch di match

Di game go start 7:45pm West African time and e go dey live for Supersports on DSTV if you dey reason to watch am for Nigeria and Ghana.

Match facts

Head-to-head

Chelsea bin end dia three-match losing run against Arsenal in all competitions wen dem win 2-0 away in August.

Arsenal 1-0 away victory for May last season na dia first in nine Premier League visits to Stamford Bridge (D2, L6).

Chelsea

Chelsea fit lose three consecutive home matches for di first time since November 1993, and di third game for dat sequence na 2-0 defeat by Arsenal.

Di Blues don win six of dia past seven league matches, and keep five clean sheets.

Mason Mount dey one game away of im 100 Premier League appearances. Wit 23 goals and 18 assists, Mount get hand in more goals than any oda English player for im first 100 Premier League games for di Blues.

Thiago Silva fit become di oldest outfield player to represent Chelsea for Premier League (aged 37 years and 210 days).

Arsenal

Arsenal don lose four of dia past five Premier League matches, before now na just once dem bin lose one in 11.

DI Gunners don lose eight of dia past 10 top-flight games for di month of April.

If dem win Arsenal go become di third club to record 250 Premier League away victories, copying team like Manchester United and Chelsea.

Mikel Arteta side don lose eight of nine league fixtures when dem score dem first dis season.