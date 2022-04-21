Erik ten Hag: Meet United fifth permanent manager since Sir Alex Ferguson retire

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Manchester United don appoint Erik ten Hag as dia next manager.

Ten Hag, go take ova from interim boss Ralf Rangnick at di end of dis season on a three-year deal wey fit dey extended by a year.

Dis na five tins you need to know about di new Red Devils coach.

Age and Kontri

At 52 years old, Netherlands-born Erik ten Hag grow through di ranks of Dutch football, first as player and now coach.

Dem born am for di town of Haaksbergen, for Twente region of Netherlands. E playing for Eredivisie side FC Twente.

Ten Hag don dey coach since 2012, a period of 10 years aft aim retire as a player.

Wetin be Ten Hag Contract wit Manchester United?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Ten Hag go become United fifth permanent manager since Sir Alex Ferguson retire for 2013.

E go replace interim boss Ralf Rangnick at di end of dis season on a three-year deal wey fit dey extended by a year.

Ralf Rangnick, wey bin replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wey chop sack for November go move to consultancy role.

Wetin Ten Hag tok about im appointment?

Di Dutch coach say "Na great honour to dey appointed manager of Manchester United and I belle dey sweet me for di challenge ahead," said Ten Hag.

"I know di history of dis great club and di passion of di fans, and I dey determined to develop a team wey dey capable to deliver di success dem deserve."

Which club Ten hag come from?

Di 52 year old na di current coach of Ajax e join dem afta e spend two and a half years for Utrecht, e don coach Bayern Munich second team before, wia e bin work wit Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola.

Who be im backroom team?

For now di club neva announce dat one but tori be say Ten Hag dey expected to bring in a former United coach or player as part of his backroom team.

Currently United dey six position for Premier League and don lose out for cup competition but for home and Europe.

Atletico knock dem out di Champions League for di last 16 and dem lose to Championship side Middlesbrough for FA Cup fourth round.