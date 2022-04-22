Arsenal vs Man United prediction: Preview of Gunners and Red Devils battle for fourth place

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Di Premier League go return dis weekend afta some clubs play dia midweek matches.

Na five games dey on Saturday but di top match na di one between Arsenal and Manchester United.

Arsenal wey dey play for home fit increase Man United problem as di Red Devils don continue to struggle for di league.

United poor outing against Liverpool wey dem lose 4-0 expose di club poor form dis season.

On Wednesday dem announce di appointment of Ajax boss Erik ten Hag as dia new manager from next season - e no clear weda dis announcement fit boost di morale of di squad ahead of di clash wit Arsenal.

Arsenal vs Manchester United team news

Arsenal forward Alexandre Lacazette fit start di game wit Man United afta Mikel Arteta bring am as late substitute for game against Chelsea.

Dis na afta di striker bin suffer from Covid-19.

Gunners right back Takehiro Tomiyasu fit also return to di squad afta weeks of absence due to calf injury wey im suffer for January.

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba go miss di rest of di season wit di calf injury wey e sustain during di club defeat to Liverpool on Tuesday.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane and Scott McTominay all dey available to play.

Arsenal vs Manchester United head to head

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal react from di bench during Premier League match between Manchester United and Arsenal for December 2021

Arsenal bin lose three straight games before dia redemption for Stamford Bridge on Wednesday but di gunners dey unbeaten for dia last three Premier League home games against Manchester United. Dem win two, draw one.

Arsenal don record 32 points for Emirates Stadium. Only Liverpool (42) and Manchester City (38) don win more games for home.

Meanwhile, Manchester United don lose four of dia last seven matches in all competitions.

However, dem don win all dia five Premier League fixtures dis season against dia closest rivals for fourth place - wey be Arsenal, Tottenham and West Ham United.

Di Red Devils don concede 48 Premier League goals dis season.

Arsenal vs Manchester United prediction

Afta dia poor run of games, Arsenal look good wit wetin dem show against Chelsea for mid-week.

Though United no turn up for Anfield, dia fans go dey expect better response on Saturday especially wit di return of Cristiano Ronaldo.

But football sabi pesin, Mark Lawrenson believe say both Arsenal and Manchester United no get any surprises to show for dia match.