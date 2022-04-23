Arsenal vs Man United live stream: Tavares give Gunners early lead for Emirates

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, PA Media Wetin we call dis foto, Ronaldo bin miss United match against Liverpool as im bin dey on compassionate leave

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo start for di club for dia Saturday Premier League match against Arsenal days afta im and e partner announce di death of dia baby boy.

Di Portugal international, 37, and Rodriguez, 28, bin dey expect twins. Dia baby girl survive, and dem say her birth "give us di strength to live dis moment with some hope and happiness".

Ronaldo bin miss United midweek fixture against Liverpool wey di Red Devils lose 4-0 as di forward bin dey on compassionate leave.

Dis game dey crucial for both teams as dem dey in contention to qualify for next season Uefa Champions League if dem finish fourth.

Tottenham Hotspur na dem currently dey occupy fourth position wit 57 points. Arsenal wey dey fifth get di same number of points but wit lesser goal difference while United dey sixth wit 54 points.

Di game go also see United defender Harry Maguire siddon for bench days afta im and e family bin receive bomb threat for dia house. Di United defender poor form and dat incident na im fit don make coach Ralph Rangnick name di United captain for bench.

For Arsenal, Eddie Nketiah go still lead dia attack afta im score two goals for di Gunners 4-2 victory over Chelsea on Wednesday.

First half

1 min - Under di sunny Emirates stadium, di away side don take di first kick of today match.

Di two sides bin observe minute of applause for former Arsenal player, Steve Rowley wey live from 1958-2022.

In di opening stages, United foul Bukayo Saka.

3 mins - Goal! Arsenal take early lead. Saka take down Xhaka cross nicely, David de Gea save im shot but Tavares tap in di rebound. Arsenal 1-0 Man United.

6 mins - Elanga run through Arsenal defence afta Ronaldo find am wit through ball. Im later shoot but Ramsdale save am go out for Corner. From di Cornerkick, McTominay head wide.

8 mins - Arsenal fans begin clap afta di seventh minute to honour Cristiano Ronaldo wey lose im son during di week.

Meanwhile Saka dey down dey receive treatment.

10 mins - Arsenal nearly give United opportunity to equalise. Goalkeeper Ramsdale pass ball give Bruno Fernandes wey try to take quick shot, di Portuguese shot bin dey go post but Gabriel block am go out for corner.

15 mins - Anthony Elanga dey cause Arsenal problems down dia left side. Di teenager run pass Tavares come dey one-one wit Ramsdale but fall inside di box, referee Craig Pawson say no penalty.

19 mins - Martin Odegaard blaze one freekick over di bar.

21 mins - Ronaldo try im luck from outside di box, di shot go over di bar.

24 mins - United don begin press Arsenal and dem want penalty afta Sancho dey claim say di ball hit Cedric Soares for hand. Referee say no penalty.

Moments later United hit di cross bar wit outside shot from Diogo Dalot.

25 mins - Chance! David de Gea produce good save to deny Nketiah wey shoot straight at di United goalkeeper.

Arsenal vs Man United team news

Arsenal: Ramsdale, Soares, White, Gabriel, Nuno Tavares, Odegaard, Smith Rowe, Elneny, Saka, Nketiah.

Subs: Lacazette, Holding, Tomiyasu, Pepe, Sambi Lokonga, Martinelli, Azeez, Swanson, Leno.

Man Utd: De Gea, Dalot, Lindelof, Varane, Telles, Matic, McTominay, Fernandes, Elanga, Sancho, Ronaldo.