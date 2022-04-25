Manchester City vs Real Madrid: Predictions for Champions League semi-final games

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Manchester City go welcome Real Madrid for di first-leg of dia Champions League semi-final match.

Na City knock out Atletico Madrid for di quarter final stage to reach di last four of Europe ogbonge club competition.

As for Real Madrid, na dem comot di holders Chelsea, to book dia place against di Premier league leaders for di last four.

City wey lose last season final to Chelsea, go dey look to make amends, as dem dey eye to win di competition for di first time.

But for dem to progress, dem get big obstacle to face wey be Real Madrid.

Di Spanish side wey don win dis competition 13 times no go dey easy for dem.

Dis na eviritin you need to know about di game.

Kick-off time and venue

Di Champions League game go shele 8:00pm on Tuesday April 26, 2022.

And na Etihad Stadium for Manchester dem go play di first leg.

Where to watch Manchester City vs Real Madrid

Di game go dey live for Supersports on DSTV if you dey reason to watch am for Nigeria and Ghana.

Manchester City vs Real Madrid prediction

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Karim Benzema score hat-trick against Chelsea to secure victory for Real Madrid

"Dis na tough one. I expect Manchester City to win wit a slim margin, but dis Real Madrid team na Carlo Ancelotti dey coach dem." Na wetin Football sabi pesin, China Acheru tell BBC Pidgin.

"DeM dey smell blood and dem no go go away easily. Madrid don show, especially for dia game against Chelsea say dem fit do am away from home." Acheru add put

"Karim Benzema dey mad form now. City on dia part need dat Champions League trophy by all means." China tok.

Prediction - 2:1

Villareal vs Liverpool

"Liverpool dey eye di quadruple. Di EPL no dey dia hands to win, but di Champions League and FA Cup still dey dia hand." China tok

"For Villareal, Unai Emery dey do im work silently and dey knock out di favourites to boost im team morale." E add put.

"But I believe Liverpool force go dey too much for di Spanish side to handle." China tok.

Prediction - 1:3