Transfer rumours: Rudiger, Pogba, Rice, Mbappe, De Jong, Messi, Origi

9 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Real Madrid dey close to agree free transfer deal for Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger, di 29-year-old Germany defender dey ready to move to di Bernabeu on a contract wey worth at least £200,000 a week. (Guardian)

Manchester City dey consider move for West Ham England midfielder Declan Rice, 23, wey don also be long-term target for Manchester United and Chelsea. (Telegraph - subscription)

Paris St-Germain France striker Kylian Mbappe, 23, don dey linked wit move to Real Madrid in di summer, but dem no go make announcement on e future until afta di final game of di season against Metz on 21 May. (Marca)

Norwich City want sign Bristol City English midfielder Alex Scott, Tottenham and Leeds already dey monitor di 18-year-old. (Football League World)

Barcelona go dey willing to let Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 24, leave for a fee of 70m euros (£58m), Manchester United dey interested. (El Chiringuito)

Manchester United fit offer Barcelona 24-year-old England forward Marcus Rashford and 29-year-old Brazil defender Alex Telles as exchange for Frenkie de Jong. (Fichajes)

New Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag go hold one-to-one Zoom meetings wit every member of di squad to assess who im want keep before e take charge in June. (Mirror)

Dem go give Ten Hag "significant funds" to shape im Manchester United squad, plans dey to buy striker and midfielder. (ESPN)

One player wey go leave Manchester United na 29-year-old France midfielder Paul Pogba, reports say im don leave di team WhatsApp group after e receive offers from Real Madrid and Paris St-Germain. (Mirror)

Paris St-Germain go keep Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 34, for one more season but dem dey open to let Brazil forward Neymar, 30, leave di club. (Sky Sports News)

AC Milan dey close to strike deal wit Liverpool 27-year-old Belgium striker Divock Origi. (Calciomercato)

AC Milan, Chelsea and Real Madrid dey interested in Manchester City 31-year-old Algeria winger Riyad Mahrez. (Foot Mercato - in French)

Juventus dey in talks to sign Argentina forward Angel di Maria, 34, on free transfer dis summer afta Paris St-Germain decide not to extend im contract. (Goal)

Reims go let 19-year-old French striker Hugo Ekitike leave for 35m euros (£30m) in di summer. Newcastle dey expected to revive dia interest after toks wit di youngster in January. (Shields Gazette)

Ekitike don also get interest from Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United. (Goal)

Arsenal dey prepared to listen to offers for 26-year-old Ivory Coast winger Nicolas Pepe. (Sun)

Germany midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, 31, say im go dey happy to end e career for Manchester City, but go also dey interested in move to di Turkish Superlig or MLS wen e contract end for 2023. (Sport 1 - in German)

Liverpool 21-year-old defender Neco Williams, wey dey on loan at Fulham, say im no know wia im go play next season. (Wales Online)

Udinese wan sign Arsenal Spanish defender Pablo Mari, 28, on permanent deal, following im loan spell. (Football London)