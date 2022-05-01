West Ham v Arsenal: Live score, updates from London stadium

1 May 2022, 16:43 WAT New Informate 8 minutes wey don pass

Arsenal dey look to to secure dia top-four place and Champions League qualification as dem dey visit West Ham for di London Stadium. Di Gunners don move back to di pole position for fourth spot afta dem win Chelsea and Manchester United, while dia rivals Tottenham go down by dropping points against Brighton and Brentford.

West Ham dey also aim to qualify for di Champions League, David Moyes' side get work to do afta dem lose di first leg of dia Europa League semi-final against Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 during di week, and go travel to Germany on Thursday to turn di tie around.

How di match dey go LIVE

KICK-OFF

1 Min: 1West Ham 0-0 Arsenal

Game don start!

Arsenal win a corner within 30 seconds but dem head Bukayo Saka delivery away.

5 mins: Aside from di early Arsenal corner e dey somehow quiet.

10 mins: Di hosts try to work di ball down di left but space no dey but dem turn am backwards.

Granit Xhaka pass di ball out of defence into di West Ham half but den di ball towards di edge of di box dey stopped.

West Ham dey play well as dem try to make sometin happun.

Vladimir Coufal and Pablo Fornals combine well before di cross dey deflected behind for West Ham first corner of di game.