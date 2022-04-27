Man United vs Chelsea: Prediction, how to watch & kick off time

39 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Manchester United Wetin we call dis foto, Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick been question several refereeing decisions for last weekend defeat for Arsenal

Six position Manchester United go play Chelsea for Premier League on Thursday for Old Trafford.

United bin lose 3-1 to Arsenal while Chelsea win West Ham United 1-0 for dia last match.

Wit five games left to play for di Red devils head, dia coach Ralf Rangnick don admit say dia automatic qualification for Champions League next season fit done end.

Meanwhile, Chelsea win ova di Hammers don cement dia position for di top three.

Dis na eviritin you need to know about di Premier League clash.

Man United vs Chelsea Prediction

"Man Utd dey poor form and e dey difficult to picture dem to get result against many sides at di moment." Na wetin football sabi pesin Bolarinwa Olajide tok.

"Even though dem don record respectable results for home, Chelsea away record dey good. "Olajide add put

"I expect Chelsea to win and dis go scata Man Utd top four hopes." Na so e end am

Prediction: 1-2

How to watch Man United vs Chelsea for Television

Di game go dey live for Supersports on DSTV if you dey reason to watch am for Nigeria and Ghana.

Kick-off na 7: 45pm West African time.

TEAM NEWS

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Manchester United fit dey without seven players, di club captain Harry Maguire dey out wit knee injury.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka na doubt for dis game and Jadon Sancho get tonsillitis, while Fred, Luke Shaw, Paul Pogba and Edinson Cavani still dey out wit injury.

Chelsea dey hope to welcome back Antonio Rudiger and Reece James, wey return to training from injury.

Ross Barkley and Mateo Kovacic dey unavailable for dis game .

Head-to-head

Chelsea don win just two of dia last 12 matches against Manchester United in all competitions. Di Blues bin win 2018 FA Cup final and 2020 FA Cup semi-final for Wembley.

Dem dey winless in eight Premier League meetings since dia 1-0 victory for Stamford Bridge on 5 November 2017.

Chelsea don win only one of dia last 13 games for Old Trafford in all competitions (D6, L6), di 1-0 Premier League victory on 5 May 2013.