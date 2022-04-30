Newcastle vs Liverpool highlights: Martin Dúbravka no stop Naby Keita goal for Reds

24 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Naby Keita score im fourth goal of di season for Liverpool

Newcastle and Liverpool Premier League match on Saturday see di Reds move top of di table.

Liverpool leg still strong for dia fight to win di quadruple afta dem win Newcastle 1-0.

Di win mean say dem don move back to di top of di Premier League - even though e fit be for few hours at least.

Jurgen Klopp bin make five changes for St James Park, including dropping dia top scorer Mohamed Salah for bench.

Klopp introduce di changes afta dia Champions League semi-final on Wednesday.

Na move wey bin look like say e go backfire as Newcastle wey dey fine form bin start di game strongly,

Dem press Liverpool high and force dem to make some mistakes.

But Liverpool grow into di game and dem begin dominate possession wen Naby Keita score for di 19th minute.

Di midfielder show great experience as in im dribble across di box and past Martin Dubravka before pass di ball inside di net.

Sadio Mane for make am 2-0 before half time wen im shot on counter bin dey too close to Dubravka, wey also make one fine save from Diogo Jota header.

Di Newcastle fans, bin vex say referee allow play to continue in di lead-up to Liverpool goal because Fabian Schar bin dey down injured.

Dem bin think say Miguel Almiron bin don equalise afta e dribble Alisson, but dem disallow am for offside.

Di home team start well again for di second half, but na Liverpool wey bin dey close to scoring anoda goal.

Mane effort go wide from close range before Martin Dúbravka push Jota shot ova.

Liverpool no really play well, but di koko be say dem do di job.

And di Reds dey two points clear at di top of di League table.